A resistant Barça cannot with all the ‘elements’ against

04/15/2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

Movistar Inter relieved FC Barcelona as Super Cup champion by winning this Thursday 6-4 in an even and controversial match that was nothing like the final of the Spanish Cup.

INT

FCB

MOVISTAR INTER, 6

(2 + 4): Jesús Herrero (p.), Boris, Èric Martel (2), Cecilio (1), Dani Saldise (1) -starting five-, Raya, Pito (1), Borja, Fer Drasler (1, dp) and Bruno Iacovino.

FC BARCELONA, 4

(1 + 3): Dídac Plana (p.), Marcenio, Daniel, Matheus (1), Ximbinha -initial five-, De la Faya (ps), Aicardo (1), Dyego, Adolfo (1), Ferrao, Esquerdinha and André Coelho.

REFEREES

Sánchez Molina and Rodrigo Miguel (Castilian-La Mancha). They expelled Dídac Plana (9:25), from FC Barcelona with a direct red. They showed a yellow card to Raya (4:12), from Movistar Inter; and Daniel (6:38) and coach Andreu Plaza (32:55), from FC Barcelona.

GOALS

0-1, Matheus (3:11); 1-1, Pito (6:12); 2-1, Èric Martel (10:31); 2-2, Cecilio, in own door (22:10); 2-3, Aicardo (23:09); 3-3, Èric Martel (23:35); 4-3, Dani Saldise (28:11); 4-4, Adolfo (34:33); 5-4, Cecilio (36:36); 6-4, Fer Drasler, double penalty (37:51).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the Spanish men’s futsal Super Cup played before 1,500 spectators at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

The shock was marked by that aforementioned final in which the Interista team passed over the Blaugrana and snatched the title from them with a final 6-1 victory on the same stage.

From the start, those of Tino Pérez monopolized the game and the occasions with a sensational Èric Martel as the protagonist and with Dídac as a supporting actor. However, on the first occasion rival arrived the 0-1, a goal through the center of the goal touching the crossbar by Matheus in the 3 ‘.

Ferrao enjoyed two clear occasions to increase the income before they rang out in the Madrid hosts in a situation quite similar to that which occurred in the aforementioned Spanish Cup final.

A Pito who could play for Barça next season took advantage of a rejection of Dídac to sign 1-1 at 6 ‘, after two other arrivals by former Barcelona player’ Nakata ‘Martel and a shot to the post by Dani Saldise, the Barça goalkeeper saw the red.

Dídac cleared the ball with hands slightly outside the area, Tino Pérez asked for the help of the video and the referees were right to expel him. They weren’t so meticulous about Inter’s fouls (two in the entire first act for the six Catalans).

Pito is a true futsal genius

| EFE

The fact is that with Miquel Feixas injured he had to leave to the young Oscar de la Faya and Martel took advantage of the numerical superiority to sign the 2-1 and turn the scoreboard.

From there, colossal performance of the Barça B goalkeeper with at least five interventions that prevented goals from Movistar Inter. He even covered the goal very well in a ‘double-penalty’ that ‘Nakata’ threw wide on 14 ‘.

However, Barça also took a step forward and both Ferrao as Aicardo twice had the tie in his boots … but it was avoided by a Jesús Herrero who has reflections as one of his many virtues.

Óscar de la Faya was key in the first part

| FCB

Back in the game, De la Faya emerged again to take out a hand when Cecilio would have dribbled him and immediately after the ex from Levante scored 2-2 at his own door in an inexplicable clearance attempt that slipped to the bottom of the interior goal.

The Barça took out the rage and Aicardo once again showed that he always appears in the big events scoring the 3-2 at 23 ‘in a difficult week in which Esports3 has announced that it will not renew after nine seasons as a Barça player.

The response of the current champion of the League and the Cup of Spain responded with a foul on the edge of the area that allowed ‘Nakata’ to establish 3-3 after the rejection of the young Barcelona squad player with three fouls already by no Madrid.

The Barça returned very well of the changing rooms

| EFE

After two other ‘paradones’ by Óscar de la Faya and the fourth Barça foul by one of his rival (‘Nakata’ was a nightmare) came at 4-3 with another combination between the exazulgrana and Dani Saldise that took advantage of the ‘Pichichi’ league.

The referees hit the mark by whistling Barça’s fifth delayed free kick, which had 11 times for his rival’s three. ¿Only the league champion committed three infractions in 31 minutes? It seems difficult to understand, really.

Dani Saldise (twice) and Dyego prowled the rival area and the blaugrana took advantage of their excellent moment in the game to score 4-4 on 35 ‘in a counter that Marcenio led to combine with Adolfo, who scored point-blank.

Pito tries to outwit Adolfo’s sticky brand

| EFE

However, the Blaugrana are almost always in tow no matter how well they do and, taking advantage of the five fouls of their opponent, Cecilio invented a game to sign the 5-4 after dribbling de la Faya.

Three minutes to go and Daniel put on the goalkeeper shirt. And the key to the game arrived. Jesús Herrero faked a nonexistent blow from Ximbinha and when the Brazilian asked for five seconds, he threw the ball against the Brazilian’s hand. Fer Drasler scored the 6-4 from the double penalty. They whistled against Barça all the ‘pitable’.

There it all ended despite the attempts of the team led by the admonished Andreu Plaza. Inter was better again, but the ‘elements’ played against the former champion. The fouls, the double penalties, the red one to Dídac and all the little details, in addition to the genius ‘Nakata’, that is indeed a great ‘element’ … too many ‘buts’ to overcome.