The jury of XV Banco Sabadell Foundation Award for Biomedical Research has highlighted the work of the researcher Guillermina López Bendito of the Neuroscience Institute, joint center of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche and the Higher Council for Scientific Research. This award recognizes his work to understand the formation and adaptation of nerve connections during brain development under normal conditions and in models of sensory deprivation. His research may inspire the design of tools capable of repairing faulty neural connections in patients with congenital or acquired sensory deficits.

The award, endowed with 50,000 euros, has as purpose recognize the trajectory of young researchers in the field of biomedicine and health that stand out for their excellence and capacity for innovation. Guillermina López Bendito’s candidacy has been chosen among the 55 presented in this 2020 edition, with profiles of basic, clinical and epidemiological research. The researcher Óscar Marín, from King’s College London (United Kingdom), who has chaired the jury, underlines the researcher’s work for its originality and impact in the field of developmental neurobiology.

Guillermina López Bendito directs since 2007 the gDevelopment, Plasticity and Regeneration group of the Thalamocortical Circuits, located on the Sant Joan d’Alacant campus of the UMH. In their laboratory, they study the development and adaptation of the neural connections between the thalamus and the cerebral cortex, the most important in the brain for the processing of sensory information. For example, they apply cell reprogramming to retrieve visual neurons in blind animals.

Throughout his career, López Bendito has published more than 50 papers in high-impact scientific journals. It has also received other awards such as the Constantes y Vitales prize for the best scientific publication, the Joseph Altman Prize in Development Neuroscience and the international IBRO-KEMALI prize for young researchers.

