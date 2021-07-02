A rescuer found his daughter’s body in Surfside

A first responder who did not want to be identified confirmed to Local 10 News on Friday that another rescuer found the body of his own daughter Thursday night while searching the rubble of the Champlain Towers South collapse.

The lifeguard said rescuers knocked her down and the girl’s father covered her body with his jacket and placed a small American flag on the stretcher.

The father, her brother and the other firefighters who took her out escorted the body through a group of police and firefighters lined up on the road, the lifeguard said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the search had resumed after a temporary stop due to safety concerns regarding the standing structure.

Families of the victims and rescuers were desperate for the search to resume after it was stopped early Thursday, but engineers said the stop was necessary.

Fortunately, after an evaluation by engineers, the first responders were able to get back to work.

As of Friday morning, 18 people have been confirmed dead and the whereabouts of 145 are unknown.

More heavy machinery was seen moving on Friday.

“Operations resumed at 4:45,” Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Thursday. “Right now, rescue teams will be working on three of the nine networks.”

When work was stopped, people were frustrated, but the safety of the first responders was in jeopardy after structural engineers and their monitoring systems detected 6 to 12-inch movement in a column of the structure that was still in place. foot.

This was shortly after 2am on Thursday.

“The building itself has not moved, yet debris in the pile underneath the building, as well as debris in the building, of significant size has been displaced,” said Scott Nacheman, structural specialist with the Incident Support Team of FEMA Urban Search and Rescue.