A Rescue of Eggs, the fourth film in the franchise A Movie of Eggs, will be one of the film hits of the year and will show that Mexican animation is at the level of anyone.

This is the opinion of Nacho Casares, one of the producers of the title that, tentatively, will hit theaters next August.

“The Rivapalacio brothers (the other producers and I) say: ‘We are going to compete against the United States.’ We feel capable. The results of the last two films in the series have been wonderful.

“In the two we had the 2009 influenza, but still made 120 million (pesos) back then. The truth is that with this we want to go for 5 or 6 million viewers. Why not?” Says Casares by phone.

The new title of 3d animation will continue with the Toto’s story (voice of Bruno Bichir), now a rooster who lives with Di (Maite Perroni), and is the father of two eggs, Uly and Max.

Perverse Russian collectors, led by Duquesa (Mayra rojas), will plagiarize them and take them as gourmet dishes to the Congo, in Africa.

Up there, new parents and their friends will travel to save their little ones, in the craziest of their adventures so far.

Both this fourth and the fifth film in the saga, currently in production, will be released in the United States and close to 30 countries worldwide.

In Un Rescate de Huevitos, Casares explains, the public will be able to witness a product of unprecedented quality.

In charge of Nerio and Matías Barberi, the sound mix, he mentions, will be unmatched, just like the music, made by the Spanish Zacarías de la Riva (El Maquinista, Tadeo Jones) together with an orchestra in Bulgaria.

“In image quality we are also reaching another level. From film three, we are up 25 percent quality right now. And by the fifth film, we are going to raise another 15 percent image quality.”

At a time when the vast majority of live action productions are halted by the coronavirus, the study Huevocartoon continues working on the fifth installment of the A Movie of Eggs saga.

The team, about 80 people, work from their homes as a preventive measure.

“We would finish production in August, and we would start post-production in September,” says Casares.

He announced that this week will be launched a spot digitally in Mexico and the US, where Confi, one of the most beloved characters in the stories, will advocate for social distancing during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We wanted to make this film very international, without losing the Mexican identity. It has jokes and positive messages”, Nacho Casares, producer.

