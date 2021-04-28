Last night I was trying to explain to Nico, Guille and Álex, who still do not understand very well what this journalism consists of, who was he and what did my friend David, who was assassinated for trying to seek the truth in Burkina Faso, do. After unsuccessful references to Robert Capa and Kapuscinski (“He was in a war for football, children”, but not like that), The only thing that occurred to me was to tell you that I was a reporter like the ones in the movies. As the Mel Gibson from The year we live dangerously or the Sam waterstone from The screams of silence. Or, much more physically like David, like the Nick nolte from Under fire. Although, in reality, with that majestic beard of King of the deck he looked a lot like (besides David Gistau), to the mighty actor Jason Clarke, who has been a CIA agent, astronaut, John Connor and Ted Kennedy, but never a reporter like David.

My three children, still young, protested: they didn’t know what reporters were like in the movies because they haven’t seen any yet. Because there are no longer films with reporters. Because there are no more reporters like my friend.

The best way to explain to the kids what my reporter friend from Artajona was doing and what he was like was on the bedside table, and we started reading Pharaoh’s cigars Y The blue lotus in honor of David. We only had to exchange Tintin for Beriain. And they understood it perfectly.

My children have thus discovered that David Beriain was the best, the bravest, the most passionate and the most stubborn. David Beriain embodied the ideals of pure journalism, the one that risks life to tell stories. At his side, his journalist friends are nothing.

I met him on the first day of college in Pamplona. I came from studying Law, with the absurd superiority of being a few years older than those second-year journalism pipiolos. And that same afternoon, with his wool sweater and military boots, he made me fall from the cherry: I saw a 19-year-old boy with more street than the serene corner the deluded teacher of Introduction to Advertising: “And why do I have to study this advertising shit if what I want is to be a journalist and tell the world?” We soon became friends, his town, Artajona, was close to mine, Olite, and we shared parties, soccer, movies, and dreams of a journalist in a gang. He fulfilled them all.

From very early He demonstrated his passion for storytelling and getting into trouble. The summers, instead of languishing counting town festivals or covering press conferences of councilors in provincial newspapers like the others, he spent them in Argentina, learning the trade the hard way: he risked his life uncovering local mafias in the Santiago del Estero newspaper El Liberal. Some chronicles that, together with those he has written later for La Voz de Galicia, ADN or El País, among others, make up a corpus full of intention. For discovering the truth. For counting the world from the worst illuminated corners. Lately there was less lavish on the press, but he was a purebred writer, with enormous strength, who went straight to the heart of the matter, with the precision of a surgeon.

He soon discovered his audiovisual side, together with his fellow adventurers, the cameramen, whom I think he admired even more than the journalists, and he began to feel the adrenaline of getting in front of the lens. The report was his weapon, and thus he came to lead his own projects, after years in the shadow of other bosses like Jon Sistiaga, already produce and headline documentary series such as Amazonas clandestino y Clandestino, that have been broadcast in half the world. Intended as a journalistic vehicle, many of their reports were released as feature films, co-directed with Fernando Ureña: Yasuní, genocide in the jungle (2014), The lost CIA army (2016) or Latinos on death row (2018).

Is less known his splendid short film Percebeiros, perhaps his first audiovisual work of his own authorship, and of which he was so proud. I still remember those days when he was shortlisted to the Goya in 2012 for best documentary short, and his disappointment, after failing to get the nomination, for not being able to walk the red carpet, where we had arranged to meet again.

David Beriain was a direct man, without pretense or artifice. He achieved the hardest thing: being extraordinary with very simple weapons. Navarro conscientiously, he told you how he had entered an Iraq at war crossing Syria in the double bottom of a truck exactly as he told you how he had gone to help his father in the field or that Osasuna’s last goal. He never gave importance, never got ahead of what he counted on. Curiosity, the desire to learn, his passion for the story of reality, his enthusiasm for lighting the way for students on their visits to the faculties, his commitment to the stories of those most in need, his stubbornness to get into trouble at Despite what her mother suffered every time she planned a new adventure. Of all his traits of humanism, I, selfish who do not reach the sole of the shoe, I keep that the day before my wedding in Galicia he had to suspend his attendance for one of his umpteenth emergency escapes to one of those countries conflict that was always on the agenda. From there, on the phone, his voice sounded calm: his only concern before going out again to the street, to the jungle, to the sea, to risk his life at the end of the world was to know who had paid for the hotel room of the treat that he had reserved in Coruña. And that does not appear in the movies.