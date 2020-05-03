More than 5 million theater tickets for Argentine cinemas were lost in the first four months of 2020 for the sanitary measures imposed to counteract the progression of the coronavirusreveals a report from the Ultracine consultancy.

In total, during January, February, March and April this year 8,635,317 were sold entries, figure that indicates a 37.6 percent year-over-year drop

In the first four-month period of 2019, 13,717,244 tickets had been cut, the report specifies that Only during January and February did the theaters function fully.

On March 12 the restrictions began and for March 16, with a decree of necessity and urgency, mass public performances were banned. The activity was completely canceled with the beginning of preventive and compulsory social isolation, March 20.

According to what was reported by Ultracine, the year had started with good signs for the sector, since in January had registered an interannual rise of 1.49 percent in the comparison with January 2019.

February It had been even better, as the comparison with the ticket sales revenue of February 2019 was an increase of 42.77 percent.

The pre-quarantine box office

Until the cinemas closed, the highest grossing premiere of the year turned out to be Frozen 2, the Disney animated film that hit theaters on January 2 and sold 2,082,007 tickets.

The follow close up the Argentine film The robbery of the century, starring Guillermo Francella and Diego Peretti, which premiered on January 16 and managed to sell 2,027,552 tickets.

The other five Argentine films that had managed to pass the mark of two million viewers were Wild Stories (2014, with the first place of 3,937,520 tickets), El clan (2015), The secret of their eyes (2009), Manuelita (1999) and Metegol (2013).

.