A report indicates that driving assistants will sentence the manual change

The increasing refinement of the ADAS, the driving assistants, is making it possible to improve the safety of the passengers on board. But they have an important disadvantage that is becoming more evident, and that is that it will mean the end of the manual change.

It is clear that the purpose of driving assistants is to save lives and reduce the number of traffic accidents. Manufacturers try to improve the way these aids work, and the European Union to oblige brands to include them in the standard equipment, since it does not make sense that many are optional.

The only sense they have is to increase the profit account, but few customers include these optional systems. The reality is that ADAS will seriously contribute to the disappearance of manual gearbox. On the one hand, it involves a double economic development effort for brands, since they must configure settings twice, for both manual and automatic, when more cars are sold with this transmission than with the previous one.

Sports like the Porsche 911, the only models that will keep the manual gearbox

Driving assistants will eliminate manual gearbox

A report by “Automotive News Canada” points out that some manufacturers have already indicated that the operation of certain aids is easier in the automatic than in the manuals. One of those they cite is autonomous emergency braking (AEB), which will be mandatory from 2022. The newscast has echoed Subaru. The Japanese manufacturer offers models with manual transmission, but it is turning its strategy to automatic, yes or yes.

Like the German Premiums, those of the Japanese brand claim the complexity of adjusting the system to the two transmissions, which does not translate into the income statement afterwards. In fact, the Japanese firm dispenses with the electronic parking brake and the “Eyesight” accident prevention system in its manual models. The formula to choose the automatic gearbox.

One more obstacle in the way of manual transmissions so that they continue to last over time and not only in the big sports cars, to which is also added electrification. A manual gearbox is incompatible with hybrids and electrics, so the future of this transmission seems more than short.

The five compulsory driving assistants in the European Union since 2022Read news