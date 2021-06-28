A remarkable Barça ‘survives’ in Valencia and forces the third game

06/27/2021 at 9:55 PM CEST

FC Barcelona has forced the third game in the league final thanks to his victory this Sunday in another heart attack match on the Levante UD court that ended with a 3-4 Barça victory.

LEV

FCB

LIFT UD, 3

(0 + 3): Fede (p.), Maxi Rescia, Rubi Lemos, Gallo (1), Pedro Toro -five starting-, Marc Tolrà, Rafa Usín (1), Esteban, Roger Serrano, Mario Rivillos (1) and Rooster.

FC BARCELONA, 4

(1 + 3): Dídac (p.), Aicardo, Marcenio (1), Dyego (2), Ferrao -starting five-, André Coelho (1), Daniel, Esquerdinha, Adolfo and Matheus.

REFEREES

Rodrigo Miguel Sánchez Molina (Castilian-La Mancha). They showed a yellow card to Maxi Rescia (11:39) and Rubi Lemos (32:52), from Levante UD; and Ferrao (21:33), André Coelho (25:19), Dyego (27:18) and Matheus (30:56), from FC Barcelona.

GOALS

0-1, Dyego (14:55); 1-1, Gallo (22:33); 1-2, Dyego (34:15); 1-3, André Coelho (37:17); 1-4, Marcenio (38:24); 2-4, Mario Rivillos (38:44); 3-4, Rafa Usín (39:23).

INCIDENTS

Second match of the final of the men’s First Division futsal league played before about 1,000 spectators at the Paterna Municipal Pavilion (Valencia).

In this way, the league title will be decided to a single match next Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. at the Palau. Will Barça win their fifth league or will the first Granota title come?

The first minutes responded as expected, although perhaps Barça surprised with a defensive pressure higher than that of the first game against an opponent who had too many problems to stop a Ferrao who only missed the goal in the first half.

After several occasions by Rafa Usín and the Brazilian (Roger Serrano snatched the ball with a possible foul when he faced Fede), Leandro Esquerdinha sent a shot to the post at five minutes on the first arrival of real danger.

Former blue Marc Tolrà crossed to repel a very dangerous shot from Adolfo in the 6th minute and Dídac had to appear immediately afterwards to deflect an auction of the ‘headdress’ Pedro Toro after a sensational attack in which Rafa Usín and Maxi Rescia also intervened.

Ferrao had very clear chances in the first half

| FCB

As usually happens, Barça had problems with fouls and was placed with four for one of the locals at eight minutes while Ferrao had two other clear chances, but the first one sent her outside and in the second Esteban crossed her.

Fede prevented Chapecó’s goal in the 14th minute and then the scoreboard did justice to what was being seen in Paterna with a stopped ball that he bounced with his usual mastery that finished off at the bottom of the tights a big dyego to set 0-1 at 15 ‘.

Then the fifth Barça foul ‘fell’, Fede prevented André Coelho’s goal with two minutes to go 45 seconds before the break, a penalty was requested by the Portuguese within the area. The ball touched him on the arm and changed the trajectory, but it came from a previous touch on the leg. It was possible to whistle a penalty, but it was not one of those very clear.

Dídac was a wall in the goal

| FCB

Levante managed to revolutionize the game at the resumption and, after a shot almost from point-blank range by Maxi Rescia that brushed the crossbar and another by Pedro Toro that André Coelho cleared, came the 1-1 in a big drop off from Ex-blue Esteban that Gallo transformed on 23 ‘.

A very inspired Dyego led the visitor’s recovery against the push of a local team that was just one goal away from making history by continuously facing their rivals, although it was Dídac who avoided Esteban’s goal in the 31st minute after a robbery from Coelho and Pedro Toro shot to the outside of the post in the 32nd minute.

Barça suffered with Dídac stops against Rafa Serrano and Rafa Usín when he appreciated again a magnificent Dyego to steal Mario Rivillos’ wallet, dribble Fede and establish a 1-2 that brought his team closer to the third game.

Dyego was the best Barça player … and long

| FCB

Diego Ríos gave the goalkeeper shirt to Barça youth player Roger Serrano and in the first action Rafa Usín kicked the wood, but in the second André Coelho left the game almost sentenced scoring 1-3 in the 37 ‘with a subtle touch of the ball from his goal.

The Brazilian Marcenio seemed to definitively sentence the game with 1-4 at 1:36 remaining, but the locals reacted with a goal from Mario Rivillos that brushed against Marcenio and with a Rafa Usín missile to the iron at the rear of the crossbar. Levante attacked to tie and failed!