When they announced the release of a remake of Trials of Mana I think I’m not the only one who was surprised. Seiken Densetsu 3 is not exactly one of those games that is kept dear in the West, because it did not even reach us directly. Even so, I am happy, because thanks to this we have been able to enjoy a very entertaining and enjoyable ARPG.

A surprise remake

Trials of Mana It is one of those games that, at the time, stood out in Japan, because it never came directly to us here. And it did not stand out precisely for its gameplay, if not for its approach. To start, we have to choose a character to exemplify the hero’s path. That person will be chosen by the fairy and the only one capable of obtaining the Mana Sword and, along with its two companions, which we also choose, defeat evil.

What evil and what companions? The initial choice completely marks the future of the game. Choosing Durán guarantees us to have a history, different from if we choose Angela, because it focuses on the first, but the route and the enemies we will find will be the same. The same goes for Charlotte and Kevin and for Lis and Falco, three final enemy routes, six different stories. Well, the latter is not true either, because each chosen one has two endings, depending on whether the one with whom they share the route accompanies it or not. Total, Trials of Mana It has 12 different endings and three completely different routes of enemies from the middle of the game.

The initial approach rocks, and it rocks a lot. On a personal level, it’s fine, simple Toriyama-style RPG story, where the motivation of the characters we know from the beginning and their evolution is not something that matters in the development of the story, basically because it does not exist. I have only played the Duran branch, I make it clear from here, and my companions were Angela and Lis, so I write the entire text from this perspective. And I can say that Durán, Ángela and Lis are the same as when they started, perhaps with Lis being the one that shows the most evolution because of what she lived through beyond becoming stronger. And speaking of forts …

A fight without too much depth

The game always makes you feel strong, even as is my case in hard mode. The combat is very satisfying, but at the same time tremendously easy. If you play melee, a simple 1-2-3 combo dodge serves to cover you from the damage of the vast majority of enemies, while if you want to maximize the damage it is 1-2-strong attack. With this, you can spend the entire game healing your teammates (who won’t stop dying) and, using skills against bosses to deal as much damage as possible, enough. Seriously, there are throwable items, there are items that inflict elemental damage, you know, typical of an RPG. But for what? They streamline battles, but there comes a point when a combo does over 1,000 damage, so why stay unprotected by eating damage instead of going to sack?

And the same goes for magic. All characters have abilities (or magic) to use. For example, Duran in the paladin class can enchant weapons to attack melee with elemental damage, Lis summons a dragon that deals damage and poisons, and obviously Angela does magic. The problem is that the most broken magic is not the one that does more damage, but the one that has less time between casting and more damage. In that relationship is the key to magical damage. All of them take more or less the same time to be cast, but not all of them are executed directly afterwards. For example, a fireball has x execution time from when it leaves you until it hits, while the light column is almost immediate. Therefore, if you play as Angela, you will dedicate yourself to using light magic all, all the while.

Darling I’ve shrunk the protas and other stories from this world

The exploration of the world, on the other hand, I really liked. The different areas of the game have received an incredible facelift, being very beautiful and varied, although linear, which may or may not be a problem. In fact, most of the problems he attributes to being a remake of a game with more than 20 years, so they have to like you, so you have to see beyond them to enjoy the product. The stages are very beautiful, such as the forest of the Lilipuzqueñines or the forest of the moon, with very elaborate details that make watching the scenes a delight.

But ahhh … the artistic section does not go hand in hand with technique. There are real aberrations not at the map level (which sometimes) if not in cutscenes. More than once, or better said, in ALL the cutscenes you will see how the textures load while the action occurs. I think for me the turning point when I couldn’t stop thinking about it was when Angela’s mother loaded without a facial texture. And the best thing is that when he loaded the texture he was missing the makeup he always wears and it was very rare. I do not know if it will be a thing only of the version of Switch, which is the one that I have played, but it seemed very crazy, and it is something too common in the game.

Trials of Mana It also has the possibility of choosing which soundtrack you want to choose. You can do two different runs with the changed music and thus enjoy the original of the Super Nintendo Seiken Densetsu 3 or the excellent remixes made for this version. There are very beautiful topics and it is one of its best sections.

Come on, come on, just one more time

Speaking of other runs, let’s just throw around a bit. It has many endings, yes, but nobody in their right mind would be 12, it is stupid. Fortunately, Square-Enix has decided to make in-game changes to improve this. Instead of having to do the entire game without more, when you defeat the secret final enemy, you unlock taking to your new game the level of all the characters you have already played with, in addition to the skills achieved and earn 300% more combat experience. If normal hard mode is already relatively easy, with this mode a game may last no more than 10 hours instead of the 20 hours that is when you first complete it. And thank goodness.

Also, when you complete the final enemy of a game, you unlock the postgame: a very cool, very long piece of dungeon with a real final enemy. So do not forget to go for it, it is very worth all that part of the game and also unlocks the strongest weapons, armor and skills in the game. A delight for completionists like me.

A game for all audiences

Let’s put aside the more technical aspects and let’s really talk. You know, from you to you, or in this case I towards you. Worth Trials of Mana? It is a difficult question, because it is a game that you have to like. It doesn’t stand out for nothing, but it’s a good game. It is fun, it is nice and it is simple, with a plot that a particular audience will like. To the kids.

I firmly believe that if I had a son, a little cousin, a friend’s son, or someone similar to whom I wanted to put a game to get started in the Japanese role it would be this (always keeping in mind the PEGI, eh). Because the accessibility curve is very simple, the enemies are very cute, the vast majority, the world is colorful … and the plot is simple, but for a small child it can be perfect. I am not saying that we cannot enjoy it, far from it. I liked it. But throughout the gameplay I had that thought in my head – this game is a perfect starter for a future generation of JRPG crazies.

So you already have two reasons to buy them. Do you like JRPGs? Trials of Mana offers you a finished product, with some flaws but a lot of fun. Do you want to initiate a child to the genre? This game is perfect for it. And now, because I have to do it, it is time to rate the product for what it is: a fun, friendly and simple game that technical defects do not tarnish at all. [75]