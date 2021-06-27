A relieved Spain collides with reborn Croatia

COPENHAGEN.

Behind the Stations of the Cross in the form of a covid-19 crisis in preparation and a first phase marked by extreme suffering until the third game, inexperienced Spain is released in the round of 16 of the European Championship Monday in Copenhagen before the reborn Croatia.

Croatia is not a rival that is going to lock us back, then it surprises us anyway, but we are prepared for everything, “said winger Dani Olmo, who played almost six years at Dinamo Zagreb.

In the eBalkan team would be inconceivable when its leader is Luka Modric, enjoying his eternal youth at 35 years old. The middle of Real Madrid leads the baton of a group of players tanned in the best clubs.

What Mateo Kovacic, European champion with Chelsea, who has filled the vacancy left in midfield by Ivan Rakitic, retired from the national team in September.

We have the toughest opponent in this part of the competition. It is a young, fast and energetic team. They base their game on high pressure, a lot of combination and on finding free spaces to exploit their speed “, praised the Red Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic.

The duel will be lost after testing positive for covid-19 Ivan Perisic, Italian champion with Inter, and of which Spain will remember the winning goal (2-1) that he scored in the last match of the group stage of the last European Championship between both teams.

