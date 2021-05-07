A piece of blue sky. The truth about how I lost everything except hope. This is how it is titled the book with which Alonso Caparrós has launched to tell his experience with cocaine, To which he has been addicted for 25 years, and which has served him as a tribute to his wife, Angelica, who has not left his side since they were together (they married in 2015).

Taking advantage of this important vital moment for the television presenter and collaborator, the magazine Lecturas has spoken with him and Caparrós has not hesitated to open up about how it is so difficult to realize that you have a problem with drugs, but how from there it is it can come out with a lot of effort. Hence, he has sent advice to Kiko Rivera, who is also struggling with his own detox.

In case anyone does not remember, the son of Isabel Pantoja confessed through tears and much emotion in Big Brother Duo that he wanted to stop being a cocaine addict. “I’ve never said it, but at a certain point in my life -and that’s where a lot of my depression comes from- I had a drug addiction and … I had a really bad time “, Irene Rosales’ husband confessed, who has supported him continuously.

Alonso Caparrós listened to his words and understands him perfectly. It is something that both have lived and a process that, unfortunately, you have to go through to understand it. “The therapies were part of my life, but I gave them up and my path was personal. The message is clear: do not use. It is the only reliable thing I can say, that addiction destroys your life and that of others “, The one who was the host of programs like Furor and current collaborator of Sálvame reflects on it.

But until you reach your current state of tranquility, it takes time. “Kiko is very brave in telling these things. A relapse is very normal and common and serves to learn and move on. It doesn’t have to mean destruction at all, “he adds.

Alonso explains that the “overexposure” to which Kiko is subjected is not the best scenario possible for a detox. And yet “his path is good because to fix addiction problems you always have to put the problems first” and have “the tools”.

Among them, for Caparrós the support and understanding of your environment is essential. That is why he cannot not feel joy when he sees Irene Rosales next to Kiko as Angelica was next to him. “Our disease is very complicated and you have to count on that. Kiko is very brave and, with the support of his wife, he will achieve it “, ends.