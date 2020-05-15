The director of the Center for Emergencies and Health Alerts, Fernando Simón, defended this Friday that the Community of Madrid remains in phase 0 of the de-escalation, since, although its evolution is “very favorable”, a regrowth in the capital would “probably affect all of Spain”.

Simón spoke like this at the press conference after the Inter-territorial Health Council, in which he appeared together with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

“A city like Madrid, in the event of a regrowth, will probably affect all of Spain,” Simón explained when asked on several occasions about the criteria for leaving this community in phase 0, together with Barcelona and part of Castilla y León. , and for the criticism expressed by the Madrid leaders in this regard.

The doctor has emphasized that the characteristics of Madrid and Barcelona are different from those of other capitals and the associated risks in them are greater, and has detailed that the Community of Madrid accounts for 30% of the cases reported throughout Spain.

He has highlighted that the Community of Madrid is doing “an excellent job”, that it is “being implemented effectively in the last few days” and that it has to be consolidated, and thanks to which new cases are detected following suspicious contacts, but there are still no cases detected that can continue to transmit the disease.

And it has advanced that, if the evolution continues to be good, Madrid may be “in a few days in a better situation”.

In response to another question, the director of the Center for Health Emergencies and Alerts stressed that “the risk of regrowth exists and could have a huge impact both on health services and on Spanish society and, above all, on the economy, and it’s a major problem. “

He recalled that the indicators that are increasingly valued are those referring to the capacity of early detection and response of health services.

“The objective is not to confine large territories, but to be able to detect as soon as possible and as localized as possible any risk of regrowth in order to be able to act in a much less expansive or harmful way for the rest of the territory,” he said.

If there were a regrowth, its origin would be studied, how those affected have moved and it would be decided which territories should be confined, with the aim of “being as precise as possible in the confinement” and not having to make a general confinement such as 14 of March.