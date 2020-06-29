Starzplay announces the launch of the second season of ‘Ramy’ for August 6, 2020 in Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and of course, Spain.

The second season of this stupendous and highly recommended series is again starring Ramy Youssef, who continues his spiritual quest, this time under the supervision of a new guide played by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (‘Green Book ‘,’ Moonlight ‘).

The series premiered at the 2019 SXSW for the Audience Award, and has since been widely acclaimed as one of the best and most insightful comedies on television. Earlier this year, creator and protagonist Ramy Youssef received the Golden Globe for best actor in a television, musical or comedy series, and even more recently, the series has received a Peabody Award for his masterful exposition of the tension between faith and the secular, between East and West, men and women.

‘Ramy’ recounts the spiritual journey of a twenty-something American son of Egyptian immigrants in his politically divided neighborhood of New Jersey. ‘Ramy’ It explores the changes of what it means to be trapped, between the religious community that believes that life is a test of our morality and the millennial generation, which doubts even the existence of a life after death.

In this its second season, ‘Ramy’ Delve much deeper into the spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing your commitment to your faith more deeply to the detriment of your most personal relationships.

The double winner of the Oscar Mahershala Ali is the main novelty of the cast of this second season that once again includes the participation of Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, David Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way.

‘Ramy’ It is created by Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch and the one who is also its protagonist, the aforementioned Ramy Youssef, who in turn participates in the script with Bridget Bedard and is executive producer with Jerrod Carmichael and Ravi Nandan of A24, the company that produces the Serie.