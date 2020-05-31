In challenging times, creativity is even more necessary in an attempt to discover alternative ways to face a still unknown reality. In the case of this columnist, my creativity was challenged with a wonderful provocation for those who have worked with the fashion market for 25 years.

I am referring to the creation of a fashion, design, art and lifestyle magazine, which aims to fulfill the role of informing and bringing a vision coherent with the meaning of the word fashion. Universe that encompasses behavior, customs and a sociocultural phenomenon, which expresses the values ​​of society at a given historical moment. A magazine designed to portray how we dress, what movements and trends impact us and which will eventually be integrated into our lives. To debate where we live and how we occupy our spaces and what this reveals.

The opportunity became a mission and, this Sunday, we went to the third issue of Moda magazine, monthly inserted in the Estadão for your subscribers.

Close to 50 years old and having chosen my profession for half that, I can guarantee that fashion can and should receive a close look. When choosing what we wear, there is the potential for a cutting-edge vision of movements with relevance to changing the direction of entire markets.

Of suffrage movement in the 1920s, which fought for the female right to vote and made women more independent and certainly more free to choose what to consume, hippies in the 1960s, who preached pacifism and respect for nature (which for those who paid attention can create the first brands with environmental appeal), english punks of the 1980s, just to name a few, the way of dressing expresses the message of a time and what is to come. The choice of what we use in our bodies individualizes our image while reinforcing which group of society we belong to.

Not looking at this segment even as an object of research can mean a short-sighted look, which will fail to recognize opportunities that spontaneously unfold. During the past three months, and with the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, we have built a fashion magazine necessary to understand our time. Amid various formats to make the work feasible, and with the lack of physical contact, which was part of the creative meetings and photo essays, we use all the tools that technology has enabled us to do. Styling via zoom, FaceTime for alignment of make-up and interviews, in addition to drones to capture images of how we dress in confinement are resources that have become part of our days and nights.

The growing desire is for Moda magazine to consolidate itself even more as an instrument of reflection and contribution to build soon a market that can represent the transformation we wish to see as an image of the time we now live.

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.