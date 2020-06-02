The work of the Russo brothers within the Marvel Cinematic Universe marked a before and after in the way of managing their stories and directing the franchise, since their first film Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘He managed a maturity that had not been seen and that served to continue with this way of working that continues to this day, but also showed us never-before-seen connections both to the past and the future of the MCU, such is the case from the reference of ‘The Winter Soldier’ with ‘Eternals’ that few noticed.

The movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier hit the big screen in 2014 and showed us the return of Bucky barnes like a Hydra weapon, the same one that was infiltrated the whole time in S.H.I.E.L.D. marking the disappearance of this elite team and the disappearance of Nick Fury from the radar, but not only did it show us the power of Hydra, it also appears that they had knowledge of the Eternals.

Perhaps very few noticed that there is a reference to ‘The Winter Soldier ‘with’ Eternals’ and this has to do at the beginning of the film since Captain America and Black Widow they have to rescue S.H.I.E.L.D. (they were actually from Hydra) who was kidnapped on a ship named Lemurian Star, but this name has to do with the Deviants, who will be the enemies of Eternals in the movie.

According to the pages of Marvel Comics, the Celestials they create Deviants, which are a mix between humans and Celestials, but are imperfect and grotesque looking, so they are given a place to live, the island of Lemurian, which inhabit until a cataclysm makes them come out and makes them remain hidden from both humanity and the Eternals.

Did Hydra have the knowledge of these beings or did they have some kind of deal with them? Remember that the consequences in this universe do not seem to exist and generally these references lead us to something important within the plot, but for this we will have to wait until February 12, 2021 when it debuts ‘Eternals’.