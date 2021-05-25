A referee receives sexist insults during a baby’s game

05/25/2021 at 4:56 PM CEST

A 20-year-old referee has received macho insults from the stands during a match in Gavà in the Benjamin category. The Catalan Football Federation (FCF) has opened a disciplinary file and investigates the events that occurred last weekend.

Several fans of the rival team recorded some images given to the Jugones program in which it is appreciated how a group of parents addresses the referee with some macho comments such as “With the broom and the dustpan” or “Panties at three euros, pretty girl”. It was these themselves who reproached the attitude of certain parents, thus causing a scuffle in the stands of the field.

From the FCF they have ensured that the case has been transferred to the corresponding office of the Mossos d’Esquadra to initiate an investigation: “All the information will be sent to the Sports Office of the Mossos to identify the spectator and report it“.

A few months ago, the FCF itself and the Mossos d’Esquadra launched a campaign to stop violent, uncivil and racist behavior in the fields and pavilions throughout Catalonia. In the event that these attitudes are repeated, the Federation itself has the legitimacy to exclude a certain club from competitions.