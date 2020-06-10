Cryptocurrencies continue to generate stories full of mystery or of people who have become millionaires after investing a small amount of money a few years ago.

A Reddit user (u / Shotukan) claims have been reunited with a laptop that contains 533 Bitcoins. At the time of writing this article, that amount corresponds to about 4.6 million euros or 5.2 million dollars.

An old laptop, a deceased brother and a lot of missing money

The owner of this laptop claims that he had given this laptop to his brother, who would have died in August of last year. He states that he found his computer when he was rummaging through some boxes and belongings of his brother.

Yes, there is a “little” problem: hard drive is missing Where these 533 Bitcoins should be stored, and that is why he has posted an entry on r / Bitcoin in what appears to be a distress call.

Again, another mystery story and a lot of money around cryptocurrencies. In fact, in this Reddit publication there are users who believe that we are facing a true story, while others are suspicious of its veracity.

Advise you looking for USB hard drives or USB sticks around the house. u / Shotukan claims that he is still searching through all of his brother’s boxes, as “he was not organized.” In addition, he says he loved “taking things apart and seeing how they worked.”

“I’m afraid they are gone.”

As I was saying, some users are suspicious of this particular case, “since there is no Bitcoin address between 510 and 550 BTC that had its first entry before the year 2011”.

“If this story is true, you already know that the coins have not been in an untouched direction since 2010.”

Other users assure that those 533 BTC could be divided between multiple addresses (something that confirms the protagonist of this story). In addition, he admits that he started looking for this laptop when he saw that the price of Bitcoin began to rise, but he says that he had forgotten that he had given it to his brother. “It didn’t even occur to me that he had it.”

“The computer was rubbish because the screen was smashed. But as I said, I understand your skepticism, so there is no resentment. You think this is a lie. I had bought another computer and he lived in another state and one day he came to visit me and now I remember that he had asked me if I could take him. I had forgotten about that. I thought about it later, for something that has nothing to do with Bitcoin. ”

Leaving aside whether this story is true or not, as the creator of this post points out, it seems that it will be quite difficult for him to recover these hundreds of Bitcoins. Anyway, we will closely follow this story in case there are news in the coming days to update this entry.

