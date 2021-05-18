A record Girona arrives packed

05/18/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Girona flies. He’s set cruising speed and he’s shooting toward a target that not so long ago seemed more than impossible. The reality is very different after two months. The technician has hit the key to wake up a team that is racing towards the play-off and that knows that if he adds 7 points of the 9 that remain, he will ensure it mathematically.

An idyllic situation that has been reached thanks to an immaculate series of five consecutive victories and a streak of 25 points in the last 10 games. Girona has gone, in two months, from being evicted and looking with binoculars Rayo (at 7 points), Sporting (at 12), Leganés (at 14) and Almería (at 16) to getting three points from Madrid and Asturians and having those of Butarque two to three days to go.

Girona’s comeback is like a movie. Unprecedented in Second A since the play-off modality was established in 2010. Obviously nothing has been done, but the feelings could not be more positive before the last three games. The rivals have not been able to keep up the pace and have added lower points figures in these last 10 days: Leganés (13), Sporting (10) and Rayo (15). All this has meant that Girona has cut 12 at Leganés, 15 at Sporting and 10 at Rayo.

Girona’s numbers are scary. However, the bill is not in the pocket. Francisco’s men have three games to make sure they start tomorrow in Malaga. Alcorcón and Cartagena are the other rivals.