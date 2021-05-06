A record-breaking Westbrook can’t stop the Bucks

05/06/2021 at 09:31 CEST

EFE

The base Jrue Holiday contributed 29 points and Milwaukee bucks overcame Russell Westbrook’s triple-double and beat the Washington Wizards 135-134, in what was his fourth consecutive win.

The Bucks’ victory (42-24) places them just one game behind the second place in the Eastern Conference held by the Brooklyn Nets (43-23), who had a bye.

The Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo also contributed 23 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. that made him the second-best scorer on a list of seven Bucks players who had double-digit numbers.

Westbrook had 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double.. However, the Wizards fell for only the fourth time in their last 17 games.

Now, Westbrook is two triple-doubles behind Oscar Robertson, who achieved 181 and is the leader in NBA history., when the Wizards still have six games to go until the regular season is over.

In this campaign, Westbrook accumulates 33 triple-doubles, including five in the last six games.

The only time Westbrook He did not get double-digit figures in three different statistical sections during this six-game streak – it was on Saturday, when he had 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Washington lost that game 125-124 to the Dallas Mavericks.

Along with Westbrook, the escort Bradley Beal was once again the leading scorer for the Wizards by scoring 42 points, including three triples, he grabbed three rebounds and delivered three assists.

Despite the loss, the Wizards (30-36) remain tenth in the Eastern Conference standings with the right to play in the playoff entry tournament.