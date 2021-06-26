A record-breaking Nelly Korda, new leader in the KPMG

The american Nelly korda does great golf again and during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship finished with a record of 63 strokes (-9) and a cumulative of 133 (-11) that left her as the new leader with one advantage over her compatriot, the Mexican-American Lizette Salas (67, -5) and 134 (-10).

Korda he finished the round at Atlanta Athletic Club with a signed card of 10 birdies, including six in a row, from holes three to nine, which were all records in the tournament’s record books. “Golf is easy when you have days like this,” he stated. Korda coming up as the title favorite over the weekend. “But it’s not always like this”.

But for Korda lately, it seems so after she also landed 62 shots in the third round last week on her way to winning the Meijer LPGA Classic, making the 22-year-old American the first multiple winner on the LPGA Tour East. anus.

What he did in Atlanta was even better after the recital of birdies he gave in the last six holes of the first nine holes, Korda made a birdie in the two par-3s protected in front by the water.

He had eagle putts on consecutive holes, one of them on the sixth par 4, with the tee moved up to make him play 192 meters, and he narrowly missed them.

On the toughest hole on the course, he had to grapple with the root of a tree in front of his ball to reach the green and then made a 14-meter birdie putt. Korda closed his round with a 2.5 meter wedge throw.

Salas maintained his solidity in the game although he could not have the same brand inspiration as Korda, but he repeated a signed 67-shot card as in the first round when he finished leading and now maintains the same chances as Korda to fight for the title.

Regarding the Spanish performance only Sobrón Moon She managed to overcome the cut, set at +2 by delivering a signed card of 70 strokes (-2) for a cumulative of 145 (+1), which allowed her to finish in forty-ninth place, tied with seven more players. His compatriots Azahara Muñoz and Carlota Ciganda they were eliminated.

1. Nelly Korda (United States) 133 (70-63)

2. Lizette Salas (United States) 134 (67-67)

3. Celine Boutier (France) 137 (73-64)

3. Cydney Clanton (United States) 137 (70-67)

3. Alena Sharp (Canada) 137 (69-68)

6. Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden) 138 (70-68)

7. Esther Henseleit (Germany) 139 (71-68)

7. Inbee Park (South Korea) 139 (71-68)

7. Charley Hull (England) 139 (68-71)

…

49. Luna Sobrón (Spain) 145 (75-70)

Outside the cut

98. Azahara Muñoz (Spain) 149 (73-76)

137. Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 155 (79-76)