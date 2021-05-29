A record Barça says goodbye to the Palau with another triumph

05/29/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

How could it be otherwise, FC Barcelona closed the OK League with another victory, this time against Voltregà by 5-2, in which it was the farewell to the Palau this season.

As the fair-play canons mark, the players of the Osonese team made the corridor to Edu Castro’s men before the start of the match as a token of recognition to the champion, who held the 32nd league in its history last week in Mataró.

Goal, the Copa del Rey

With the title in your pocket, the truth is that Barça took advantage of the last league game to prepare for the next goal, which is none other than the Copa del Rey that will be held in La Coruña between June 10 and 13.

Barça, which had the support of the public in the stands, went ahead in the 6th minute of the game thanks to a goal from Hélder Nunes after an assist from Pau Bargalló, but the advantage on the scoreboard did not last long since a few seconds later Marc Palazón tied the game thanks to a shot inside the area.

It was not until minute 16 that Barça managed to get ahead again thanks to Pablo Álvarez’s target lifting and tapping the ball from behind the goal. The Catalans could have scored a minute earlier, but Blai Roca stopped the penalty thrown by Matías Pascual in a great intervention.

With the 2-1 and after a thrilling first half, both teams went to the changing rooms.

A record Barça

Upon returning from rest, Voltregà managed to tie the game thanks to Arnau Canal’s target, but Barça was determined to close the league with another victory and Nunes again, Joao Rodrígues from penalty and Pablito Álvarez with his double made sure that it was so.

Also, with these five goals Barça beat the scoring record in an OK League that they themselves held from the 2013-14 season. At that time, Barça scored 207 goals while with the 5-2 of Pablito Alvarez Barça closed the OK League with 208 goals. Congratulations.