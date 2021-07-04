A reality check for those who anticipated a hawkish turn in Colombia

(Bloomberg) – Colombia’s central bank is hampering derivatives traders who bet on faster-than-anticipated interest rate hikes and creating roadblocks for peso bulls.

The central bank’s unanimous decision to keep rates unchanged this week has led to a reduction in bets that Colombia will join Brazil, Mexico and other countries that are withdrawing stimulus to curb inflation as their economies begin to recover. of the pandemic.

While the market was far from anticipating a rate hike at Monday’s meeting, the peso rose earlier on speculation that Colombia could follow in the footsteps of the surprise hike that Mexico announced last week.

However, the resounding decision to keep rates has given investors a strong incentive to move their money elsewhere to take advantage of the higher rates, adding another possible factor against a currency that has been hit by shocks this year. political protests and economic uncertainty. Interest rate futures now show equal odds that the bank will drop rates back at the current level at the next meeting on July 30, and since the decision, the peso has weakened 1.6% against the dollar. American.

“A more hawkish central bank was a major catalyst for the short-term tactical rise” in the peso, said Jens Nystedt, New York fund manager at Emso Asset Management, whose firm manages $ 6.8 billion. But what this week’s meeting “clearly indicates is that they are not going to raise interest rates anytime soon. That catalyst is not going to be there. “

Nystedt noted that the peso could strengthen in the medium term thanks to oil prices. But he said in an interview Wednesday that the bank’s stance means any short-term gains in the currency will depend on movements in credit ratings and whether President Iván Duque Márquez manages to reactivate tax reforms to shore up public finances.

Speculation that the bank would start raising its key rate from the all-time low of 1.75% was fueled in part by figures showing an acceleration in inflation, although this was attributed, in part, to the chain’s problems. supplies caused by demonstrations and riots across the country sparked by Duque’s ill-fated attempt to raise taxes. On June 25, the day after Mexico raised rates, part of the Colombian swap rate curve experienced its largest daily swing in more than a year, reversing after the bank decided to hold rates.

Futures markets discount a probability close to 50% of a 25 basis point hike in July and that the bank’s key rate will reach 2.29% in three months, lower than the 2.41% forecast before the meeting of Monday.

As in other countries, those responsible for Colombia’s monetary policy consider that part of the inflationary rebound is due to temporary factors caused by the end of the restrictions due to Covid-19. And although inflation went from 1.5% year-on-year in December to 3.3% in May, it is still within the bank’s target range.

Even if investors agree that the central bank has time to tighten monetary policy, the country’s currency could still underperform countries like Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, where similar recoveries are taking place and interest rates are higher. The annual return that an investor obtains for holding a long position in Colombian pesos for a month adjusted for the volatility of the exchange rate is only 0.12%, half of which is earned by traders in the Brazilian real and less than a third than the Mexican peso offers, which drastically impacts the attractiveness of the Andean currency.

There is also the risk of the impact of credit downgrades on foreign currency bonds. S&P Global Ratings downgraded them to junk in May, and late Thursday, Fitch Ratings followed suit, downgrading debt to one notch below investment grade.

“Colombia’s central bank faces a less challenging inflation outlook in the short term, so they have more room to wait than other countries, such as Brazil and Mexico,” said Mauro Roca, managing director of emerging markets at TCW Group Inc . In Los Angeles.

“Colombian rates do not seem the most attractive in relative terms at the moment,” he added. “There is still significant political noise and that can affect the prospect of a tax reform, which can also affect local assets.”

