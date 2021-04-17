a real disease about to be defeated

04/17/2021 at 10:22 AM CEST

There was a time in the history of our country when hemophilia was a disease known to almost everyone. And is that Alfonso XIII, great-grandfather of the current king, introduced this pathology in the Spanish royal house upon marrying Victoria Eugenia, a carrier of the hemophilia gene.

In fact, of the four children they fathered, two died of this disease after suffering separate traffic accidents. But this is far behind us and, probably, many are unaware of the characteristics of hemophilia, although some 3,000 people suffer from it in our country.

Due to this reduced prevalence, it is a poorly known chronic disease and with which society is unfamiliar. In fact, false beliefs still persist such as that it can be transmitted or that it does not affect women. And that is why it is so important that every April 17, in the celebration of World Hemophilia Day, we take the opportunity to transmit information and knowledge of the disease to the population.

The Spanish Federation of Hemophilia (FEH) explains that hemophilia is a An inherited disease linked to the X chromosome, which means that it is transmitted by women (carriers) and mainly suffered by men, due to the endowment of two X chromosomes (XX) in women and one endowment (XY) in men.

It is caused by an alteration in the F8 or F9 genes that produce factor VIII and factor IX, which are proteins responsible for blood clotting. If one of these factors does not work well, problems appear and any wound or injury bleeds for longer than is optimal, which can cause both internal and external bleeding.

We insist, hemophiliac does not bleed more, but bleeds longerAnd no, hemophilia It is NOT contagious.

Symptoms and diagnosis

How could it be otherwise the main symptom of hemophilia is bleeding that does not stop or takes a long time to stop, that is, the hemorrhages.

According to the FEH these hemorrhages are of two types:

Internal, which are located within the joints and muscles (knees, elbows, and ankles, as well as the muscles of the upper arm and forearm, the psoas muscle (one of the most powerful in the body, located in the anterior part of the thigh), thigh and calf.

Internal bleeding occurs more frequently than external bleeding, but of course they are not always visible to the naked eye.

If there is repeated bleeding in the same joint, it can be damaged and cause pain.

External: These are completely visible and are produced through the natural orifices of the body, such as the nose, mouth or ears, or when an injury occurs.

In addition to the “normal” consequences of heavy blood loss, repeated bleeding can cause other health problems like arthritis. This can make it difficult to walk or do simple activities.

Once bleeding has been found to be common and difficult to control, the patient should be diagnosed by a blood test to determine the level of activity of clotting factors VIII and IX.

Depending on the level of each of these factors, the presence of the disease and the degree of severity in each patient will be determined.

The Spanish Federation of Hemophilia establishes three degrees of disease:

Mild hemophilia: These types of patients bleed as a result of having undergone surgery or having had a serious injury. But they do not bleed often, and some may never have a bleeding problem.Moderate hemophilia: In these cases, bleeding occurs less frequently, about once a month. They can bleed for a long time after surgery, serious injury, or dental work. A person with moderate hemophilia will rarely have spontaneous bleeding Severe hemophilia: In more severe patients, bleeding is frequent in muscles and joints, which can occur up to 1 or 2 times per week. In addition, they usually bleed spontaneously, without apparent cause (surgeries, wounds & mldr;).

Treatments that improve the quality of life

Fortunately, the effectiveness of hemophilia treatments is absolute, to the point that hemophiliacs treated and under follow-up can lead perfectly normal lives.

What is done with these patients is inject them with the clotting factor (VII or IX) they lack. Of course, bleeding should be treated as soon as possible to reduce pain and damage caused by the disease.

In addition, the advances in this matter are many. The head of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Service of the University Hospital of La Paz and vice president of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH), Victor Jimenez Yuste, highlights that the situation of hemophiliacs has improved a lot thanks, for example, to the arrival of numerous drugs and treatments, such as «extended half-life concentrates that, through different technologies, seek to extend the half-life of the (coagulation) factor ».

It’s more “the future holds for us healing of the illness through gene therapy. There are currently clinical trials underway that show promising results, ”announced Jiménez Yuste.