A rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will take place on June 10

10th of June we have a date with a “ring of fire”. This is a rare solar eclipse in which the Moon passes between our star and the Earth but does not completely cover the Sun as it is too far away, so a bright ring (of fire) is created around the shadow.

After a supermoon, an annular eclipse

The eclipse ring of fire will be given for a maximum of 3 minutes and 51 seconds. It begins at sunrise in Ontario, Canada (on the north side of Lake Superior). The eclipse path then rotates through the northern reaches of the globe. Midway through, the peak of the eclipse will occur at local noon in northern Greenland. Subsequently, the trajectory of the annular eclipse will pass through the North Pole of the Earth and it will end at sunset over northeastern Siberia.

From where will the annular eclipse be visible?

This annular eclipse will be perfectly visible in northern Canada, Greenland and Russia, according to NASA. Specifically, the best place on Earth to see it will be Qaanaaq, a city in northwestern Greenland. In the northeastern United States, Europe and most of Russia we will be able to see a partial eclipse. The closer we are to the path of annularity (the eclipse path), the deeper the partial eclipse will be. The eclipse will begin at around 10:12 am (peninsular time, the maximum of the eclipse will be at 12:41 pm and will end at 3:11 pm peninsular time).

Europeans will be able to see the partial eclipse from beginning to end, as it will take place high in the sky. However, it will be a fairly superficial partial eclipse. For example, from Oslo, Norway, the eclipse will last 2 hours and 26 minutes, with a maximum eclipse magnitude of just over 0.40. From Asia, where the partial eclipse is visible, the eclipse will occur in the late afternoon of June 10. And, from Beijing, China, the moon will first eclipse the sun about 12 minutes before sunset.