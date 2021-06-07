A rare move by Echenique triggers speculation

The journalist Juanma del Amo called attention late on Sunday night to the strange move that Pablo Echenique I was doing on your Twitter profile. It was not a new message with that harsh and incendiary tone that characterizes it at times, but of a mass deletion of previous posts leaving your account in a few tweets. The removal of content from your profile has triggered, as happened some time ago, the speculation about its immediate future.

“Echenique, deleting almost all his tweets. Please, not be a minister (or director of RTVE) ””, published the aforementioned journalist, who in a later message attached a screenshot of the graph showing the number of tweets deleted in the account of the Spokesperson of the parliamentary group United We Can.

Out of thousands of messages, @PabloEchenique has left only a handful from them. The oldest, one uploaded on June 4, in which it encourages people to reserve their ticket for what will be the fourth assembly of the purple formation and which will be held on June 12 and 13 in Alcorcón. Before that, nothing. Everything disappeared from your timeline.

The more recent, one posted first thing in the morning this Monday on the Minimum Interprofessional Salaryl. “Increase in the SMI by 30%, reverse the cuts of 8 years in dependence in 1 year, minimum vital income, euthanasia law, climate change law … In the 4th Assembly we played a lot. Because only with a @PODEMOS Change is possible ”, the text reads.

Although the first message that appears on his profile is not the most recent, but one posted on June 5 with a video with himself as the protagonist. “I have been amazed with the detailed documentation work that, on my humble person and my eventful life, María Granizo has carried out for @_infoLibre If you are a bit nosy, here you have material to stop a train”, he commented.

Amidst the rumors and theories that point in the last days to a possible remodeling within the Government of Pedro Sánchez, the cleaning carried out by Echenique has once again awakened speculation that perhaps a position within the coalition Executive could be waiting for him.

A theory that was already put forward some time ago after the previous massive deletion of Echenique’s tweets. Happened in December 2019. Then his name also sounded like a possible recipient of a ministerial portfolio, among other positions, and it was pointed out that the fact that he left only 200 messages in his account confirmed it.

Now something similar has happened again. Waiting for it to be confirmed if there really is a reshuffle of the Government or not and if, if it occurs, Echenique enters it, the only thing that is certain is that eliminating his tweets does not help much in the case of the Podemos spokesperson since , as some users have noted, most of his controversial tweets have been documented by the media and are part of the newspaper library.

Just a few months ago, in a radio program, Pablo Iglesias joked about the activity in networks of his party partner, whom he jokingly referred to as “a kind of unconscious unconscious” while acknowledging that he enjoyed his messages and controversies a lot in this sense.

