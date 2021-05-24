A quintet of hopes enhances junior welterweight history

Jeremías Ponce, Fabián Maidana, Gustavo Lemos, Nino López and Juan José Velasco, make up a “batch of options” comparable to periods of yesteryear where it was possible to argue about who had supremacy and better possibilities.

Osvaldo Principi

When Don Ícaro Frusca, iconic leader of the Argentine Boxing Federation century, decided to legitimize the categories Liviano jr, Welter jr. and Mediano Jr, on March 22, 1967, not many purists of that time agreed to reduce the kilograms of the eight mother divisions of boxing.

No one thought at the time that the welterweight jr. (63,500 kg) would become one of the historical references of the national sport.

Paradoxically, the Mendoza Nicolino Locche, proclaimed first national champion, he never defended that crown but, instead, he became its great world figure.

