‘A quiet place’ sets a premiere date for its third installment, a spin-off devised by John Krasinski

Although in Spain we are still waiting (the film opens in our theaters on June 16), in other markets ‘A quiet place 2’ has already been in theaters for a week, 7 days after which it is on its way to 100 million worldwide collection. Thus, taking into account this successful start, Paramount has launched to date a third installment that is “more spin-off than sequel.” This is how John Krasinski has described the next of this terrifying world that is already in development, although this time the aforementioned actor is not in charge of the script.

The person in charge of developing the script is Jeff Nichols (writer of ‘Midnight Special’ or ‘Mud’) filmmaker who has already submitted the complete script to the studio and who will also direct. For their part to the production we find Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski himself, with Allyson Seeger as executive producer. At the moment there is no more data on this next story, that although it has Nichols at the controls, it is based on an idea of ​​Krasinski.

A gift for the rooms

Vulture speaks of record framing the premiere of ‘A quiet place 2’ in times of pandemic, and focusing only on the domestic market. This North American media recalls that Krasinski’s film was released on a holiday weekend for the country, something that has taken advantage of to exceed 60 million dollars at home (it would already touch 70), and that, in perspective, This launch is almost comparable to the entire route that ‘Tenet’ was marked at the US box office.

This is quite a triumph for the specialized press on the other side of the pond, it is undeniably so if we approach it from the hope of a return to theaters, but to be fair, Christopher Nolan’s film was screened in very few cinemas, because in the at that time of the health crisis, the USA was secluded … Despite which, at a much cruder point and with fewer rooms, it made 58 million there, a figure that must go hand in hand with its worldwide collection in order to better assess its success or failure. And it is that its global box office has been settled with a total that exceeds the not inconsiderable 350 million.