A Quiet Place Part II sets box office record during the pandemic – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella exceeded expectations by achieving the highest grossing at the box office of the entire pandemic this weekend, which exceeded $ 80 million together.

With 72 percent of theaters open, this long weekend – since Monday was a holiday in the United States – marked the start of the summer season in which the main Hollywood studios will begin to release the tapes they had in theaters. postponed since March last year.

A Quiet Place Part II, starring Emily Blunt, prevailed in first position with more than 58 million dollars raised (48 if you do not count the holiday Monday), the best opening of the entire pandemic.

Source: However