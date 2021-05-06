A Quiet Place Part II presents its final trailer

After so much drama about the premiere changes of the films that were supposed to hit the screen in 2020, we can finally say that A Quiet Place Part II has never been as close to the public as it is right now. The production starring Emily Blunt has just released a new official trailer while the final details are prepared for its arrival in theaters. There’s no better way to celebrate than with a sneak peek presented by Paramount, to remind the world that the sequel to the acclaimed thriller will be out soon.

A Place in Silence – 98% followed the Abbott family as they navigated a world where creatures with extremely acute hearing abilities have wiped out a large portion of the population. The Abbotts lived on a farm where they are silent at all times to prevent them from finding and killing them. The family world is turned upside down when a chain of noisy events alerts these creatures from their home and they must try to survive as best they can. A place in silence made a big “noise” at the box office with its novel and utterly terrifying premise, grossing more than $ 300 million worldwide.

The sequel was one of the first films to be delayed due to the global situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its original release date placed it in March 2020 and it was about a week before it made its debut, but bad luck was ahead of it and it had even reached its world premiere. The next release date that it had placed it in September 2020, believing that by then it would be possible for everything to return to normal.

Well, at that time there were no signs that people could return to theaters, nor that they could reopen at their maximum capacity as they would have done until the beginning of 2020. This is how its launch was delayed again until April 2021 and then to September of the same year. However, given that the situation is much more controlled in the United States and other countries that are key to the cinema business thanks to the vaccine, the studio decided to advance its release.

The film will arrive on May 28 in the North American country and will hit theaters in the United Kingdom from June 3. The wait has been too long, and many feared they would not be able to enjoy the sequel led by Emily blunt on the big screen, but thankfully it’s very close to happening. The first film had a very positive reception and was a success, while the second was described as unexpected and terrifying, among other things, as part of the first reactions to what is about to be released.

John Krasinski appears for the second time as director of the project and is also credited with writing the script this time, as he did with A place in silence. This sequel will be the third time of Krasinski as a feature film director, as he also has The Hollars – 44% to his credit. Krasinski got his start as a director on NBC’s hit comedy series The Office, which he also starred in for nine seasons.

Apparently, this will not be the end of the A Quiet Place franchise, since according to Digital Spy a spin-off is being developed, which was reported last November and will feature an original story created by himself. Krasinski. The film will arrive 45 days later on Paramount’s streaming platform in the United States and although it is very likely that it will not do so in the Latin American version, it is possible to enjoy the first film since it does appear in the catalog.

