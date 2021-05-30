‘A quiet place 2’ will reach $ 57 million in gross in its first weekend

This weekend, Memorial Day is celebrated in the United States, a federal commemorative date and one of the holiday weekends that has traditionally attracted the most public to theaters. Things have changed a lot in the last year, but the premiere there of ‘A Quiet Place 2’ on May 28 has greatly revitalized the box office, being the largest debut in the era of the pandemic with a forecast of reaching 57 million dollars between Friday and Monday. With the data released on Friday and Saturday, the sequel directed by John Krasinski has already officially grossed $ 47.5 million, although this includes the Thursday preview. Although it is a very good figure for 2021, it is far from the 60 million that Paramount expected to achieve. The film will maintain the classic theatrical-only window for 45 days before being also available on Paramount +.

The first installment, ‘A quiet place’ in 2018, debuted with 45 million, but they were other times, and before the arrival of the sequel the best premiere of the year in the country had been that of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong, ‘grossing $ 48.5 million in five days. A Quiet Place 2 stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cillian Murphy.

Thus, ‘A quiet place 2’ has been directly crowned the ranking of the American box office and it is followed at the top by another premiere, ‘Cruella’, starring Emma Stone. The Disney film grossed 7.7 million in its premiere between Friday and Thursday, but it is estimated that by Monday it will have reached 27.3 million dollars. Taking into account that it can be seen in 3,892 theaters, this averages $ 7,000 per theater and unlike ‘A quiet place 2’, ‘Cruella’ is available now on Disney + with a supplement of $ 29.99. The streaming platform has not provided figures, so its collection is obviously higher than what we know.

The weekend box office in the US

With ‘A quiet place 2’ in first place and ‘Cruella’ in second, the top 5 is completed by ‘Spiral: Saw’ in its third week at the box office, totaling approximately $ 2.28 million and with a forecast of 2.9 million by Monday; “Wake up the fury” that will reach 2.7 million dollars on the 31st; Y ‘Raya and the last dragon’ closing the ranking, with a forecast of 2.2 million after 13 weeks since its premiere. If the estimates are met, the latest Disney animated film will have reached 51 million in total by the end of May in the United States alone.