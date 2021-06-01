‘A quiet place 2’, the unexpected success of a discreet sequel

A Quiet Place 2 became this weekend’s box office phenomenon. And it has not been a small thing: it is an event that shows that cinema is not yet dead. The considerable box office performance of the 2018 film sequel shows that there is a chance for an industry recovery.

But he made something else clear. The horror genre cinema is still important in creating audience and audience phenomena. Especially the kind of suspense with some classic horror touches that Krasinski showed in his new movie. It is a review of the highest points of the terrifying, to which he adds elements of science fiction.

The result is a solid proposal that became a premiere of considerable importance, with 100 million dollars raised in the international market. Quite an achievement if one takes into account that the market is still suffering from the rigors of the pandemic.

A Quiet Place 2 is not a Godzilla vs. Kong or Mortal Kombat. It looks more like a experimental auteur film of the horror genre and for that reason, its success is all the more surprising. So much so that the director of the iconic The Exorcist has turned to his Twitter account to insist that it is a “classic.” But what has caused such a stir?

A long, complicated and hard journey to the cinema

Like many other projects, A Quiet Place 2 suffered a considerable delay before reaching the cinema due to the coronavirus. But while other movies ended up streaming or ended up in postponed dates limbo, Paramount took the risk of the theatrical release. It was a risky move.

A Quiet Place (2018) had been a huge box office success, but compared to many others it was more of a profitable curiosity. With a minimal investment, he had managed to increase net profits fivefold to a show worth investing in. News for a sequel came early.

And in fact there was talk of a trilogy that carefully analyzed the conception of the new horror cinema. As if it were an indirect inheritance from the Blumhouse production company, the film seemed to stick to a formula. Invest little, but it premieres in a wide circuit of theaters.

At the end of 2019, A Quiet Place 2 was recorded and ready for its premiere. A sizable marketing campaign and premieres were announced in most parts of the world. The trailer excited fans and horror movie lovers. Most likely, this prequel, which would expand the original universe, would become a success.

Then the pandemic arrived and the original plan had to change from the beginning. The film depended on its theatrical release and your ability to become a blockbuster to be successful. A Quiet Place 2 ran the risk of just being one of the many genre films that populate the screen.

There were continuous delays, announcements of dates that ended up dissolving in uncertainty. Even worse, the film’s central theme – a family enduring an unsustainable pandemic-like situation – did not invite great risk. What reaction could the public have to the formula of claustrophobic terror in the middle of the quarantine?

Much worse still, what could expect the film in the middle of films with identical plots? From Dave Franco’s Rental to Rob Savage’s Host, the terror in small spaces in domestic situations was no longer so shocking. How could A Quiet Place 2 counteract the saturation of the same version of the theme?

John Krasinski found the way and not only, in a subtle and intelligent way, but also used a type of terror that has its own mythology. The combination of both things not only achieved the box office success that Paramount expected, but also give a lesson on terror.

What makes A Quiet Place 2 in the middle of the film scene special and original? Maybe five specific things.

Good use of flashback

Horror movies usually have a linear time structure, unless the story relies on what happened in the past to sustain it. The latter is the case in A Quiet Place 2, and Krasinski makes flawless use of a complete sequence that contextualizes the story. In addition to doing so, the universe is expanded thanks to good plot decisions based on recent memories, and which sustains everything that will happen next.

The film is a genuine sequel to the original

A Quiet Place

Which means that despite its emphasis on expanding the universe, A Quiet Place 2 places special emphasis on continuing its story. That does two things at the same time: the movie has enough new elements to interest, but he continues to carefully follow what happened to the original family.

For a film that was released in 2018, it is a point of interest, and also an elaborate way of dialoguing with the public. It is not that a leap forward threatens the solidity that the previous film showed, but sequences of evolution of considerable power.

Great handling of direction of ‘A Quiet Place 2’

Paramount

In a movie with so few characters and a simple plot, direction is everything. And Krasinski knows it. So he uses tAll the resources at your disposal to tell a small but powerful story. The score and soundtrack work as an immersive experience, even though silence is the basis of the argument. But the use of sound is so precise that it is a total experience.

As if that wasn’t enough, the point of view varies. From members of the Abbott family to what is happening around them, the camera becomes subjective by the minute. Edit points create perfect on-screen chaos.

The present of the film is a solid story

Though the storyline gets more elaborate in A Quiet Place 2, it’s still a low-character story, based on solid performances. Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) struggles to find a safe place, while the threat grows more complicated around him. In addition, we must add the fact of a baby as a turning point of the plot.

It is the handling of an element of constant threat (the crying of the baby could cause chaos) that sustains the tension of the film. And it does it in a natural way, which is surprising for its effectiveness. A quiet place 2 is based on the possibility of a tragedy about to happen. The script joins the dots to create an ever more oppressive and tough atmosphere.

The brilliant performances of ‘A Quiet Place 2’

From Emily Blunt to the magnificent Cillian Murphy, the film is a complicated acting duel built not on fear but on loss. Does it seem complicated? It is not so, when the script offers the possibility of structuring its highest points, in what the camera does not show.

In fact, much of the film is held in fear of what is happening outside the frame. And it is this formula, together with what the Abbotts must suffer, that ends up turning the film into a little gem of terror. Smart performances do the rest.

