‘A quiet place 2’ peta it in its North American premiere

At its US theatrical release, ‘A quiet place 2‘has raised about 48 million (always) dollars during its first three days on the billboard. Without a doubt, the best release of a film in the North American market during the post-pandemic era.

Released in a total of 3,726 theaters, the film again starring Emily Blunt and again directed by John Krasinski is expected to gross about $ 58 million during its first four days of release in theaters in the United States. A figure very close to the 50 million that the original film collected in April 2018 (for three days), and in turn, a figure very close to the 60 million that it was estimated that it would have collected (also during three days) in March of 2020 if the coronavirus had not intruded in our lives.

For comparison: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘raised 48.1 million during its first five days on the bill in the United States while’ Tenet ‘ended its North American commercial career with a total of around 58.5 million.

Almost two months later, the first, released simultaneously on HBO Max, continues to rush its options to become the first film (North American or not) to exceed the barrier of 100 million collected only in the United States since February 2020.

In terms of the international market, the sequel to ‘A Quiet Place’ has grossed some 22 million in 12 other countries, including one in China where it has grossed around 66% more than the original film.

Budgeted at 60 million (triple the 2018 film) and with 91% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel is expected to be available in theaters in the United States for 45 days, after which it will be on Paramount +, the streaming service owned and operated by ViacomCBS. For its part in Spain it will be released in theaters (and only in theaters) on June 16 by Paramount Pictures.