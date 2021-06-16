‘A quiet place 2’ – Not so quiet

‘A peaceful place’ burst forth with great force between the public and the critics. It was a huge box office success and everyone praised its ability to create suspense and tension throughout the film, not to mention the fantastic and moving portrait it makes of a family surviving a post-apocalyptic world and personal misfortune. Or the breath of fresh air that made for a rather sour scene in terms of horror / suspense cinema. It is not a spin-off of ‘Warren expedient’, nor is it a sequel / remake of a mythical saga, it is an original story where silence is the pillar on which it is based. His success was such that it did not take long for imitators such as ‘Blindly’ or ‘The silence’, photocopies that are not even close to Krasinski’s magnificent film. The ending made it clear that there was going to be a sequel, and it wasn’t going to be long in coming. A couple of years that had to be extended to three because of COVID-19. The wait for this long year has been eternal, but it has been worth it.

‘A quiet place 2’ is one of those sequels that strives to expand the world shown in its predecessor. If the previous one occurs in fairly closed places, here it opens completely, expanding horizons and adding new components, to show you how the world was after the invasion of the monsters. The feeling in the previous one is that only the protagonist family had survived this catastrophe, but this sequel tells us that that was not the case, and that there is much more than what you can see. More than surprising what we will find is a job well done. All these elements are perfectly integrated with the universe already outlined, and add up to the whole. You can tell that John Krasinski has played the video game ‘The Last of Us’ Since certain aspects are reminiscent of even the evolution of some character has some similarities.

Marco Beltrami’s OST is very continuous, using the main theme of the previous one as a leitmotif in this one and creating themes that reinforce its dizzying rhythm. Sound design is, again (and along with direction), the star of the show. Regarding its cast, we must highlight the leading role of Cillian Murphy and Millicent Simmonds, who carry practically all the weight of the film and do it with a great job. Emily Blunt is great, embracing a little more that role of action heroine that suits her so well. Djimon Hounsou and Noah Jupe didn’t quite convince me, they were too over-acting, but they didn’t spoil the whole and you can say that the cast is at a great level.

The tone and intentions of the film are very different from the first installment. Here the action predominates, making it frantic from start to finish. What stands out the most is its prologue, at a narrative level it is really important within this universe and it is spectacular to see how it simmers to explode and vibrate with it. It’s a brutal set-piece. Krasinski not only knows how to direct suspense / horror, he also directs the action in a way that other directors with much more renown in commercial cinema would like.

The influences are clear, in these two installments there is a lot of the Cuarón de ‘Children of men’ and Spielberg’s ‘Jursico Park’, a somewhat strange mixture. A good comparison will be that of the first two installments of ‘Jursico Park’ with the two of ‘A peaceful place’. There is still room for some suspense set-piece that will make you gnash your teeth with tension, and emotional moments have less presence, but are represented in the character played by Cillian Murphy, who is the one with the greatest emotional evolution. . Silence is no longer so vital, but it gives way to a frenzied and dynamic action film, devilishly entertaining. When you realize it, you will already be leaving the cinema.

‘A quiet place 2’ it’s a good sequel and a very competent and effective action movie. It does not have the masterfulness of the first one, and it goes a different way, but it is very much enjoyed. A good opportunity to go back to theaters and enjoy it.

Note: 7.0

By Marc Sacristn Garca



