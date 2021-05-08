‘A quiet place 2’: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt would be fighting with Paramount for a fairer salary

The pandemic has caused the film industry to make a lot of changes. The first of them, response was motivated by the need for the production companies to economically save those blockbusters that have had to be kept in a drawer, goes through relying on the streaming option, a solution that can be a patch for studios, as the case of ‘Trolls 2: World Tour’ shows, but that would leave those whose salary is tied to the box office of the film in question quite helpless.

And it is that traditionally speaking and in a habitual way, star compensation of this type of proposals that usually attract a generous number of viewers, is linked to the collection. Now, with the paradigm shift, this would mean a significant loss for actors who have seen how their films do not reach theaters as they used to and who, when they do, if they do, They do it with a much smaller audience volume. This would be the reason why John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, stars of ‘A quiet place 2’, would be fighting with Paramount to settle accounts despite what is stated in their contracts.

Krasinski, who in addition to being the protagonist is a director, screenwriter and producer, along with Blunt, would seek to review what they signed in better circumstances, not only in view of the fact that the situation is not improving much for theaters, but in anticipation that his horror proposal will jump to streaming just 45 days after his passage on the big screen. Bloomberg talks about all this, ensuring that the aforementioned interpreters they are not happy with the situation.

Tremendous losses

Krasinski and Blunt’s contract is directly related to the film’s box office performance, which, in pre-pandemic times, would be great for them, especially considering that the original film became a great success that managed to get 341 million dollars based on a budget of only 20 million. But with the current restrictions and the lazy return of viewers to theaters, these performers would be fearing that most fans simply decide to wait the 45 days that separate the big screen premiere from its availability on Paramount +, which would impact tremendously on your salary.

“Tens of millions of dollars” would be at stake, but for now Paramount would have “rejected” the team’s request for ‘A Quiet Place 2’, which passes through review the economic compensation by approximating the salaries to what could have been given if this proposal in better circumstances.