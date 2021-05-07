A Quiet Place 2: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are in a salary dispute with Paramount

The Covid-19 pandemic not only kept the world’s cinemas closed for several months, but also changed the distribution methods of the studios, since most of them have opted for streaming as a means to make their films reach more people. . While some companies like Disney or Universal decided to completely avoid, at least at the beginning of the health crisis, the passage through theaters and release hits like Mulan – 83% or Trolls 2: World Tour – 62% directly digitally, WarnerMedia devised a more comprehensive strategy, but just as controversial.

It may interest you: A Quiet Place Part II presents its final trailer

And it is that the company behind such important film universes as that of DC decided that throughout 2021 and even the end of 2020 it would have simultaneous releases of its films, both in cinemas and on its streaming platform HBO Max. This decision forced the company to rethink some contractual matters with its directors and actors, since the profits would be different. Now, Paramount is facing a similar situation, however, it is not willing to give in to two of its biggest stars, John Krasinski (The Cloverfield Paradox – 18%, Animal Cookies – 50%) and Emily Blunt (Love In Las Mountains – 40%, The Return of Mary Poppins – 74%) (via The Playlist).

According to new information from Bloomberg (via The Playlist), the studio behind Un Lugar en Silencio Part II, which after a complicated year will have its premiere in the United States on May 28, is not willing to renegotiate with the director and the protagonist of the film after he decided to change the distribution plan due to the effects of the pandemic.

The new report claims that Krasinski, who not only starred in and directed the first film, but also wrote and directed the sequel, and the film’s star, Blunt, are seeking a new financial deal with Paramount after news that the The studio will release A Quiet Place Part II in streaming just 45 days after its theatrical release.

They are joined by other producers of the film who also have a financial interest. In a typical release, the film would run in theaters for up to 90 days, then have at least 6 months on VOD before reaching a streaming platform. The Krasinski and Blunt deal reportedly includes payments based on the box office, so if half of the film’s theatrical run is skipped and sent directly to Paramount +, it is estimated that it would significantly affect your payment. .

We recommend you: How much will Paramount Plus cost and content and when does it come out? Everything we know about ViacomCBS’s foray into streaming

Despite the above, Paramount has refused to re-negotiate its contract terms with both Krasinski and Blunt. In the case of WarnerMedia, the company, after announcing its launch plan, sat down with director Patty Jenkins and actress Gal Gadot to renegotiate their 1984 Wonder Woman deals and their bottom line was reportedly very good.

So if you take into account that A Quiet Place – 98% made almost US $ 350 million worldwide, with a budget of US $ 20 million, the logical thing would be to think that the sequel will have a massive box office – at least that was estimated from its launch before the pandemic -, so it is understands the interest of renegotiating the agreement they initially had on the part of the actress and the director.

Don’t leave without reading: A Silent Place 2 and Mission Impossible 7 will be streaming 45 days after releasing in theaters