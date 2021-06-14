‘A quiet place 2’ breaks record with 100 million at the post-COVID box office, but others disappoint

Bittersweet numbers arrive from the US box office. While one film is enjoying unprecedented success in the pandemic era, others are falling short again when it comes to attracting audiences to theaters that continue to suffer from the ravages of COVID-19.

According to Variety, ‘A quiet place 2’ breaks record becoming the first film to exceed 100 million dollars at the US box office post-pandemic. It took two weekends to do this, but John Krasinski’s film has already reached 109 million in the US, to which is added 90 in the international box office: a total of almost 200 million worldwide. make it the fifth highest grossing film so far in 2021.

The applauded sequel to ‘A quiet place’ had already been released in the North American market with a record 48 million last weekend. The good reviews and the fact that it is not available in streaming (it will arrive on Paramount Plus 45 days after its premiere in theaters) help to a success that two years ago would have been insufficient. The first movie, which cost 17 million, grossed 340 worldwide. This one has a budget of 61 million and probably will not reach the same number at the box office, but we are living in a very different world.

Another hit of the year, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, is on the verge of surpassing 100 million in the American box office. But he will do it two and a half months after his debut; now amasses 99.6 million.

The success of ‘A quiet place 2’ is good news but the general situation is full of chiaroscuro. This weekend, two films with commercial potential were hitting US theaters, and their premieres have left much to be desired. ‘In a neighborhood in New York’, a musical adaptation of a Broadway cult play, has been in second place with 11.4 million; It was followed by ‘Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run’ with only 10.4 million. In addition, this family proposal had the advantage of not being present on any streaming platform, which makes its disappointing debut even more painful.

IndieWire highlights a hopeful piece of information: four films have grossed more than 10 million in one weekend, for the first time since February 2020. The pity is that there hasn’t been much more activity, and the total gross in US theaters has been capped at 58 million. It is still not enough for an industry struggling to stay afloat.

‘A quiet place 2’ arrives in Spain

With the worldwide success that precedes it, the sequel to ‘A quiet place’ opens in Spanish cinemas this Wednesday, June 16. We will see if it catches the national public as much as in other countries. In any case, it is to be expected that it will replace at the top of the box office another horror film that is performing well above the other proposals: ‘Warren File: Forced by the devil.

This second sequel starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson managed to be the best premiere of the year at the Spanish box office and in its second weekend it has continued to lead the top 10, although it is said that it would have fallen 52% in collection. This is the provisional ranking for the weekend: