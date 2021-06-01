A Quiet Place 2 breaks box office record in Pandemic

The sequel to A Quiet Place becomes one of the best pandemic-time premieres, beating Godzilla vs. Kong

The film A Quiet Place 2, directed by John Krasinski, had a spectacular premiere this weekend in the United States, achieving a box office of 48M dollars and a total of 70.4M dollars in its premiere in 12 countries.

In the United States, with a weekend of 48.4M in revenue, it has become the best premiere of the pandemic, doubling Cruella’s box office (21.3M) and surpassing what until now was the best premiere of this season , Godzilla vs Kong (31.6M)

Synopsis:

Following the fatal events of Part One, the Abbot family – Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe – must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path.

Written and directed by John Krasinski and based on the characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, it stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place III is officially in development, with Jeff Nichols (Mud, Midnight Special, Loving, Take Shelter) as screenwriter and possibly also to replace Krasinski in the director’s chair.