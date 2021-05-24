‘A quiet place 2’ approves in the first reviews

The film arrives in Spain on June 18

Let’s face it: most of the time sequels are a bit underwhelming and leave audiences wanting to leave the original alone. But we’re happy to report that that doesn’t appear to be the case for ‘A Quiet Place 2’

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror hit has received some very positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, where it has been rated “fresh” by critics, who praise it as more than worthy of existing (which is high praise on the sequel world).

In the movie, Emily blunt reprises her role as Evelyn Abbott, while her husband John krasinski This time he is solely behind the camera (or is he?).

The plot follows the Abbott family as they continue their fight for survival as they quickly realize that ‘the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.’

Here’s what critics have been saying:

The Wrap

“Krasinski has gained confidence and skill, creating a sequel that is at least as fascinating, if not more, than its predecessor.”

Collider

“A sequel that both expands the world and delves into the personal heart at its center. Those who doubt, like me, calm down.”

Forbes

“While well done and worth seeing in theaters, it is more like a generic horror movie, while also feeling like it was ready for spin-offs and other sequels.”

Uproxx

“At the end of the movie my stomach literally hurt. I couldn’t have done another 20 minutes because it’s too intense. That’s one of the best compliments I can give him.”

The Hollywood Reporter

“The intimacy of the narrative relentlessly pulls on our anxieties all the time.”

Awards Radar

“‘A Quiet Place 2’ manages to take a really fantastic movie and create a worthy sequel. Honestly, it’s the rare genre sequel that you can’t have any complaints about.”

Total Film

“This second part is presented as a careful consolidation and continuation of its mother film rather than a departure, with the heart and hope necessary to keep us engaged.”

The movie will hit theaters June 18.

