A quiet but profitable Acerinox share sets new annual highs

Acerinox shares already made a first attempt at the beginning of this year by breaking the highs of last year prior to the fall due to the first wave of the pandemic by Covid-19 but it ended up being a lack of rupture.

However, in a second attempt a little over a month ago he has already succeeded even though it was in a very slow way.

However, that constancy in the climbs is what has made it worthy of a bull market who has known very well to endure the ups and downs of the last sessions.

Evolution of Acerinox Eduardo Bolinches shares

In this graph we can see the evolution of Acerinox shares in the long term and, as we can see, everything indicates that there is a desire to go and test the next resistance around 11.70 euros.

This price level corresponds to the maximums that were marked in the summer of the year 2018 and previously in March of the previous year so it is to be expected that it will be an important resistance and hard to break.

Despite this, we must think that we still have a good price bracket up to this level and taking into account the price of today’s session at 10.60 euros, we still have an additional 10% of increases.

The only thing to watch out for is that the value does not deflate and we end up seeing prices below 10.10 euros.