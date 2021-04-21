A quick guide to where to watch the 2021 Oscar nominated films

El padre

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. (Courtesy)

Starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, this movie is the big surprise of awards season. The actors perform a story between a father and his daughter, where he refuses to have a caregiver when she tells him that she has to move. Thus, the times in history will begin to change to such a degree that the viewer doubts what is real and what is not. It is also a story of love, compassion and memories, which at the end of the day, are all we have.

The Father is nominated for Best Picture in addition to Anthony and Olivia are nominated in their respective categories. Truly one of the best performances of Hopkins’ career.

Available in theaters of Cinépolis cinemas.

Sound of metal

(IMDb)

You will be relieved to know that this top-rated film is available on Amazon Prime Video. Riz Ahmed is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of a heavy metal drummer who begins to lose your life when you lose your hearing. The volume level of the music was what replaced Ruben’s addiction to heroin. Desperate to get his life and relationship back, he must find a way to save his ear or just live with it.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.