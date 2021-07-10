a question and a smiley

Juan Ignacio Zoido’s tweet about meat consumption. (Photo: TWITTER JUAN IGNACIO ZOIDO)

The image that the former Interior Minister and current PP MEP, Juan Ignacio Zoido, has shared in the midst of the controversy over meat consumption is one of the most talked about of the day.

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, presented a few days ago a campaign to educate Spanish citizens that it is necessary to limit the intake of meat to promote environmental sustainability.

Numerous faces on the right have posted images of eating meat on Twitter to criticize Garzón’s proposal. One of the photos that has attracted the most attention is that of Zoido, who to support the winners and make an apology for the Mediterranean diet has shared a breaded steak and some fried potatoes.

“You cannot end the day without remembering that #YoComoCarne, because it is part of the Mediterranean diet, its consumption is healthy and we must support the meat and livestock sector,” wrote the leader of the Popular Party.

How could it be otherwise, thousands of Twitter users have commented that this food had little Mediterranean. The reply of the TVE journalist Almudena Ariza has gone through that same place, who has responded with a question and with an emoticon.

″ Mediterranean diet? ”, Has written next to the emoji of a person holding his hand to the face of astonishment.

