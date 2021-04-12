A queen! Jem Wolfie shows off his toned arms | Instagram

The exquisite model Australian Jem Wolfie has proven to be the queen of the fitness world, as she has a dream figure and today she has her own line of sportswear and some accessories for exercise.

There is no doubt that the 29-year-old girl built a true millionaire empire on Instagram thanks to the attractive photos she shared a couple of months ago on her account.

Jem Wolfie is a voluptuous Chef who was revolutionizing Instagram, became a millionaire only thanks to her fitness photos, where she shows off her exuberant body and teaches how to perform certain exercises.

His love for the fitness world is so much that he even has his own sportswear line and constantly models them on his brand account.

In this photograph you can see the model showing off her toned arms and also her back, which in truth more than one would like to have.

It is worth mentioning that with 2.4 million followers, the 29-year-old worked 70 hours a week as a chef.

However, he became disenchanted and began posting videos online after sustaining an injury while playing basketball.