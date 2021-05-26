“A quarterfinal derby against Barça with an audience would be milk”

05/25/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

Xavi López-Arostegui, forward of Joventut, has been the winner of the Endesa 2021 award, un award that seeks to recognize the Endesa League player who best knows how to harness energy to get the most out of it, combining values ​​of attitude, leadership, effectiveness, generosity and dedication

Do you think you are living a special season?

At a collective and individual level, I think everything has been a bit linked. The first year was one of suffering, and now we are living it with more ease, more solvency, more tranquility for the team, at the same time powerful, with exciting signings that were made at the beginning of the season.

Your evolution has been very clear, right?

In my case, it has been a step forward. The first few years were learning from veteran people, and this has been a demonstration of what I can do. Try not to be conformist with my game, trying to go to more. I will try to keep growing.

You have been able to develop alongside important players & mldr;

Sure. I have turned 24 and few players are leaders at my age, I can only think of Doncic or Ricky in La Penya, but the good thing is that we signed very well in the summer with Pau and Ante, and also Ferran, and they make you follow the ringleaders, and when you’re ready, you take that leap, and one day things turn out for a repetition event. At La Penya, we have been many leaders in different ways. I have felt that way, and the club too, and we have to be grateful for that. Manage moments of responsibility, and it is part of growth. I have a lot of improvement left, but you have to think about the next level.

Renovation on the table

He has offered you renewal in La Penya. What do you think to do?

The club has offered me the renewal, although I have had offers from other clubs, but I have focused on recovering from my injury. I know that La Penya would want an answer as soon as possible to close it quickly, but right now I am focused on the game, and trying to be at the best level for the play-offs. Finish well and then stop to think what is best for me, but always grateful to the club because it has made me a great growth proposal

What aspects are you going to assess to decide?

In all aspects, sports, the relationship I have with the club. For me, La Penya will always be my club, where I have grown as a player and as a person, and that will not change. Looking ahead to my future, I will value the sporting aspects and where I can achieve my maximum. The economic, right now is not the main thing. I still have a lot of career margin, so it will have to see the sporting level. It will be difficult, but I want to be calm and I will think when the campaign ends.

What Barça do you expect after the Final Four?

I do not care, if they are winning, they will be like a cyclone, with confidence through the roof. With that technical and physical quality that they have, and if they lose, they will come to win the Endesa League for all. We have to focus on ourselves, although obviously we study the rival. We are going to prepare for the game with a few more days to train and catch the last rhythm, with much to gain and little to lose. In addition, with a derby, it would be milk with an audience in the stands. We will try to play our game from you to you, and if so, we will have our options.

The Barça, the rival to avoid

He was the rival you wanted to avoid, I guess & mldr;

Barça and Madrid always try to avoid them because of their potential. Although it has been seen that it is a competitive League, with many surprises, so more can come, of course

Does a shorter series give you more options?

You have to face the first game in the best possible way, try to get that point first and see how they face the tie after the Final Four

Do you like to feel important in this Penya?

Yes, we all work for that, for the team to grow, to have responsibility within the group, I do not shy away from it, and all the players like it and more if we have grown in La Penya. I will try to be my best in this final stretch of the season and in the series against Barça.