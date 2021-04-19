A quarter of the population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus

The United States government has administered 205,871,913 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Miami World / Telemundo 51

Of the total population, 129,494,179 people (39% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 82,471,151 individuals (24.8% of the population) have completed the vaccination process, according to data published by the CDC this Saturday April 17.

The first vaccine against the coronavirus was applied in the US on December 14, 2020.

The vaccines approved in the US so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is temporarily suspended in the US after at least six cases of people who developed blood clots came to light, one of whom died of thrombosis.

To date, 107,083,884 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 90,718,986 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 7,902,746 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Plan your vaccine:

Get to know Telemundo’s digital tool to schedule your immunization against COVID-19. Press here.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: CASES, DEATHS, AND THE MOST AFFECTED STATES

Since the pandemic began, a total of 31,759,922 COVID-19 infections and 570,857 deaths have been registered in the United States, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California It is the state with the most cases and deaths from the pandemic, with 3,716,210 infections and 60,982 deaths.

Follow him Texas which has reported 2,847,062 coronavirus cases and 49,702 deaths; and Florida with 2,166,067 infected and 35,074 deaths.

We explain it to you: the difference between “coronavirus” and “COVID-19”

The terms are used interchangeably but they do not mean the same thing. To see more from Telemundo, visit https://www.nbc.com/networks/telemundo

The fourth place is occupied by New York, with 1,997,015 infections, and which was previously the state with the most deaths, with a total of 52,631.

Illinois, for its part, is in fifth place in number of cases with 1,299,575 infections and 23,945 deaths.

RECORD DAYS OF DEATHS AND CONTAGES IN THE UNITED STATES

Wednesday 20 January: 4,131 deaths in a single day, according to NBC News.

Saturday January 9: 278,920 cases in a single day.

Friday January 8: 269,420 cases in a single day.

Thursday January 7: 268,883 cases and 4,110 deaths in a single day.

Wednesday 6th January: 268,840 cases, and 3,920 deaths in a single day.

DEATHS AND CONTAGES OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE WORLD

Globally, there are currently 139,670,541 confirmed cases and 2,997,062 total deaths from COVID-19 in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.