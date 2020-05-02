A quarter of the sugar and alcohol plants operating in the country are in danger of closing their doors by the end of the year because of the coronavirus crisis, according to experts heard by the Estadão. Without working capital to pay short-term bills, some of these companies have been hit by the sharp drop in demand for fuel. The case was further aggravated by the melting of oil prices – the price of ethanol is based on gasoline. “These are two shocks. The main one is the fall in consumption and then prices,” says Plínio Nastari, partner at Datagro consultancy.

With about 350 sugar and alcohol plants operating in the country, the sector saw alcohol prices drop from R $ 2 to R $ 1.30 a liter (net value) and demand fell by more than 50%, says União da Indústria da Sugarcane (Unique). More capitalized groups have the strength to store their ethanol production and even change the industry mix, starting to produce more sugar, to pass the most acute moment of the crisis.

But this is not the case for almost a hundred production units, which are unable to store ethanol – and end up selling at low prices – and also lack the financial health to endure the coming months. “A quarter of the companies in the sector are going to be under a lot of pressure to guarantee their survival,” says Pedro Fernandes, director of agribusiness at Itaú BBA.

In the Center-South region (Midwest, Southeast and South), which concentrates most of the country’s production, sugarcane crushing started in April. However, there are already doubts as to whether many companies will have the breath to continue. Two weeks ago, the Adecoagro group, which has three plants – two in Mato Grosso do Sul and one in Minas Gerais -, released a statement to its employees informing that they would suspend the contracts of part of them from Mato Grosso.

The situation is even more delicate for plants that only have distilleries. Of the 267 production units in the Center-South, 80 plants only produce ethanol. Of the total cane harvested in the country in 2019/20, about 35% went to sugar production, explained Antônio de Padua Rodrigues, director of Unica. This year, the slice may reach 45%.

With revenues of around R $ 100 billion, the sugar and alcohol sector has managed to reduce its indebtedness in recent years – today it is around R $ 90 billion.

A large group of plants accumulate most of these debts. In Brazil, there are 104 production units under judicial recovery, of which 81 in the Center-South, according to Única. Since 2005, 95 plants have been closed in the region. With the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, a good part of the companies that are already in financial difficulties go the same way.

Reversal of optimism

Until February this year, the sector had a positive scenario ahead: sugar and ethanol prices were competitive. The most capitalized mills had already blocked sugar prices (hedge) and the demand for fuel was firm. “Sugar prices were at 15 cents a pound in February, up from an average of 12 cents last year. Today, the price is below 10 cents,” says Nastari.

Companies with greater storage capacity, such as Raízen (a joint venture between Cosan and Shell) and São Martinho, for example, are managing to hold back their ethanol production to resume selling when demand resumes.

To Estadão, Raízen’s president, Ricardo Mussa, said that the company has always been very disciplined in risk management and the fact that the group is integrated – Raízen is also a fuel distributor – helps in this current crisis. “At this moment, it is clear the importance of fixing prices for the commodity, not only sugar, but also ethanol.”

According to Fábio Venturelli, president of the São Martinho group, the company fixed sugar prices when they were quoted between 14 and 15 cents per pound. “The group also has a capacity to store 70% of its production.”

No consolidation

Unlike the consolidation movement that the sector experienced between 2003 and 2010, large companies should not incorporate companies in difficulty, said Fernandes, from Itaú BBA. “We don’t see a new wave of mergers and acquisitions. We can see agricultural areas of plants being acquired.”

For an industry specialist, the closing of loss-making units due to the crisis should be beneficial to the sector in the long run, with the rebalancing of the supply of raw materials in the country. Productivity may rise without expanding the planted area.

Sector asks government for help

The sugar and alcohol sector is awaiting the definition of a package of aid to the plants to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to a financing line for ethanol storage, the plants are asking the government to increase the Cide, a tax levied on gasoline sold, to R $ 0.40 per liter (today, the value is R $ 0.10) , in addition to the temporary suspension of the collection of PIS and Cofins on hydrated ethanol, which is R $ 0.24 per liter. The expectation was that measures would be announced just last week.

.