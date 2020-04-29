“What is on your face?” A tit?

The dialogue – rather the question of a woman in front of the television and the meme face her partner puts on – happens while they watch a news program, already at night. On the asphalt and in front of a wrapped and stretched microphone, speaks a young woman who signed up as a volunteer to help the elderly lady who is a few floors above, in her robe, waving at the camera from the balcony. It is not the optimistic story that leaves the couple hypnotized in front of the screen: it is the face of the volunteer, in the foreground, who she made a face mask with the cup of a bodice and, therefore, it seems that he has a tit on his face.

Like the newscast volunteer who gutted hers, many found a new use for the old bodices. So did Nicole Neumann, who recorded a tutorial showing how to make a face mask with a full, red, underwired bodice that would be fascinating to see her in the greengrocer. The truth is Today the bodice is 40 days on hiatus: only a respite for some, the feat of final abandonment for others. It is that, without having to interact in public, many stopped wearing them and they opened a question mark about a habit they had never questioned.

Why do I use it? Do I choose it or do I do it automatically? Was it true that “if you don’t use it they will fall off” or is it that the bodice hits the bust the form correct”? “Correct” according to whom? Where does the bodice come from? What happens to us on the street when you notice the nipples? Am I going to use it again when everything happens or am I going to abandon it forever?

Daiana Luque is 22 years old, studies Graphic Design, lives in Posadas and she is not, let’s say, an influencer: she has only 400 followers On twitter. But a simple observation showed that she is not the only one who stopped wearing a bra in the quarantine and now looks at it as she looks at fringed boots: “Che, they remember the bra, haha. We occupied every thing, ”she tweeted, lying on her bed while looking at him, vertical and empty, hanging on the closet door. The tweet has 36,100 likes and was shared 8,300 times.

“Before questioning the use of the bra, I questioned waxing,” Daiana tells Infobae from Misiones. “Because of the isolation, I spent almost three weeks without plucking anything, much longer than what I allowed before quarantine, and I wondered why: what I understood was that I shave much more for how others see me than for a desire of my own. ”

Then he opened the same question mark about the use of the bra, which he stopped using at the beginning of the quarantine: “It is a thousand times more comfortable not to wear it, so obviously is a social pressure, I suppose it is so that the natural form is not noticed. I don’t think I will stop waxing when everything returns to normal but I think that with the bodice I totally give up ”.

Sofía Zelaya is 37 years old and a little over a week ago she commented on another tweet that says: “Do you remember LOS CORPIÑOS?” and it has almost 15,000 likes. “It is the example that occurs to me when they say‘ from the quarantine we do not come out the same ’… I do not return to the bodice and if we continue like this for another month, neither will the jean.”

“I am overweight and it was always difficult for me to buy clothes, also underwear. Known or fashion brands were up to size 95 and me they pressed me to the soul. Taking off my bra was always the peak of the day, of relief. To be able to get rid of what had been squeezing me all day: pressing my tits, my back, my breath“She tells Infobae.

Sofía does not have “much tit” but she had believed in something that is repeated: “That if you did not wear a bra, the muscle would atrophy over time, that if you did not contain the weight in the long run it was harmful to the body, to your health ”. But the arrival of feminism in her life, she says, led her to ask herself new questions:

“Reading feminist gynecologists online I came to the conclusion that, in terms of tissue, the bodice has no reason to be in most cases. So I started to think: if health has no reason to exist, it is cultural. It is so that the tits fit into the format of standing, round tits, what you see on TV, in porn, in magazines”.

Not just to fit in, he thinks, but to cover “Because culture tells us that If you walk without a bra on the street and your nipples show, it is your fault if they tell you something, if something happens to you, ‘because you caused it.’ I think that in quarantine we are all more liberated, we do not have the other’s gaze on us. That is why so many went out to tell that they had stopped wearing a bra and realized that we bear that discomfort from the gaze of the outside ”.

Where does the bodice come from?

Ana Torrejón is a journalist and editorial director of the fashion magazine L’Officiel Argentina. In addition, he directed the magazines “Claudia”, “Elle” and “Harpers Bazaar”. “Where does the use of the bodice come from?” Is the triggering question.

“Let’s think about the evolution from the 17th to the 19th century and we can see how the elites prepared the idea of ​​the format in which the body and clothing should enter, that is, the pieces and ornaments that defined that agreement. In the movie Marie Antoinette, for example, you can see how the body was intervened from certain gadgets, some constrictors and other liberators. Among them was the corset, which was full-length, so tight I could pass out. There was also the will that these types of women had small feet, something that invalidated them, because they walked staggering, “he explains.

Exhibiting the breasts in a turgid and voluminous manner showed fertility, the same as dimensioning the hips with the hoop skirt (a circular frame made of rigid fabric with whales, with metal or wicker rings). They were very bulky artifacts, difficult to carry and sanitize so, after the industrial revolution, they were simplified.

“If you see a hoop skirt you are going to see the annoyance and the submission that it implied. You couldn’t eat, it took two people to adjust it. The bodice and the panties are the evolution of the corset, the hoop skirt and other gadgets ”, explains Torrejón. The evolutionary process continued and The feminist revolution in the 1960s identified the bodice as a tool for domination.

“Every day we do a lot of things that go from the inside out: we bathe, we decide whether we want to perfume ourselves or not, we choose something that will help us to bond with others outside of our habitat. In this situation of confinement we are much longer in the structure of our homes, where there are other ways of perceiving ourselves. There are many things that we are not using, so we are seeing if wearing a bra was a desire we had or what we were doing was automatically responding to a teaching, a pressure or a rule ”, he reflects.

“I think today the conditions are given to construct another perception of people according to the freedom with which they want to express themselves. The bodice does not have to be a sine qua non condition to build a body when it comes to performing in society. I also believe that there are those who need certain elements for the construction of their identity – bodice, makeup or other elements of fashion – and it seems perfectly valid to me ”. And is that there is something that is right and something that is wrong: It is not a better or a good feminist who wants to stop using it and a bad one is not. And a woman who has had her breasts removed after cancer, for example, or a trans or transvestite woman, who may have wanted to wear a bra from childhood, may not have the same look about wearing a bra.

“I think if we want to build a good life we ​​have to be able to understand that there are desires that are not necessarily the same for all people. We are reflecting on what, by default, was imposed on us. It seems to me that in this fourth wave of feminism we have to review these mandates and see if they are functional to us or not ”. That is: you can reflect on the cultural imposition of hair removal and continue to shave, of course, if doing so is the tool to build ourselves as you want.

Magdalena Darchuk is 24 years old and is from Santiago del Estero. The quarantine was spent with her boyfriend and his brother, she did not wear a bodice for a single day, although she is the oldest of four sisters and was raised with all the rules of “how to be a woman”: at what age do you have to wear a first bodice, what to show and what to cover, at what age should you start to shave.

“I have come to realize that we have instilled that into ourselves. We don’t have to be waiting for society to tell us what ‘is right’ or what ‘is wrong’ ’. The image of myself changed during isolation, the body looks different without a bra and this is a way to accept myself as I am, without aggregates. I don’t think I’ll wear a bra again after this. “

Ana Moyano is 40 years old and the mother of two children. Answer without hesitation in front of the first query from Infobae: Wear a bodice because you want and because it is more comfortable for you. But the next day he writes again: “I kept recalculating. And I asked myself if the subject of the bodice really goes through only a matter of physical comfort or comfort with the gaze of others. I found myself thinking that if these days I go without a bra at home and I feel so comfortable, the days I work in the office I may perfectly well not use it too. Will I be encouraged to wear my packs without the oppressive bodice when I return to the office? We will see”.