A python bites a man’s genitals in his own bathroom

Among the greatest fears of the human being is not usually found that a snake comes out of your toilet and bites you; it does not matter if the rear or another part (probably more delicate). However, living it has to be a nightmare. And that’s just what happened to a 65-year-old man in his own home in Austria, when a huge python bit his genitals.

Nightly bathroom visits are dangerous in and of themselves, especially if you’re still half asleep. In those cases, you can hit the walls or tables if you avoid turning on the light so as not to wake up completely or even step on something that the children have left on the floor. Or that they have thrown the cats. In short, going to the toilet at night can be quite an adventure.

And this man had a strange adventure around six in the morning. The victim was sitting when you noticed a pinch in the genital area. But it was later, when he got up to take a look at the toilet; when he saw the python from 1.6 meters crammed into her toilet, according to IFL Science.

Pythons can be up to 40 different types, but they all have a number of similar characteristics that unite them under the umbrella of the Pythonidae family. They can measure up to eight metersThey lay eggs and are not poisonous.

This is how the python got to the toilet

But how did the huge snake get there? It appears that he escaped from his home, where he lives with 10 other non-venomous constrictor snakes and a gecko. Unfortunately, the owner of a tremendous collection did not realize that his python had disappeared. He must have entered the man’s house through a door or window and started looking for a place to drink. Theories suggest that he must have been trying to get out of the drain when he attacked the victim in the toilet.

Snakes are also often associated with sewers. This is because this place is associated with rats, the main source of food for these types of animals. Y it wouldn’t be the first time a snake comes out of a toilet; unfortunately for us, his body is very flexible and it can move seamlessly through pipes.

It is not a unique case

In fact, in 2019, something similar happened in Brisbane, Australia, when a woman called for help because a carpet python had been found in his toilet. Snakes are not hunted in toilets every day, but it seems a bit more common than we thought.

For this reason, it is worth giving a couple of tips: do not puncture the snake in any way or pull the chain; as this could cause it to go further into the pipes and then not be able to remove it. It is best to lower the lid and secure the toilet so that you cannot get out and call the Local police if you are in Spain or Civil protection if you are in Mexico. They will notify the appropriate authorities for the recall or send team members specialized in animals. Y keep calm, it is difficult, yes; but you have to try.

