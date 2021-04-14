A Pyrenean black vulture, the first scavenger bird to be poisoned by diclofenac in Europe

A black vulture born in 2020 in the colony of the Boumort National Hunting Reserve, in the Pre-Pyrenees of Lleida, has been the victim of the first case recorded in Spain and in Europe of intoxication of a scavenger bird by diclofenac.

The authors confirm for the first time that vultures in Europe can die from ingesting carrion from cattle treated with diclofenac

According to the study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, this drug, in its formulation for veterinary use, has been the cause of the death of this specimen, whose species is threatened and classified in Spain as ‘vulnerable’.

The authors, specialists from several Spanish entities, thus confirm for the first time that vultures in Europe can die when ingesting carrion of cattle treated with diclofenac.

The Spanish and European conservation organizations have been warning for years of the risk for these birds that diclofenac entails. This drug nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAIDs), in its veterinary use, was the cause of a dramatic decline in Asian populations of various species of vultures at the beginning of the 21st century, by a magnitude without precedents.

Collaboration, a decisive factor

The investigation that has allowed the confirmation of this case of diclofenac poisoning dates back to September 24, 2020, with death that day on its own nest of a black vulture born last year in Boumort and that a few days before the first flights had started. The GPS transmitter carried by the animal allowed the team to GREFA which is in charge of monitoring this colony, interpreting this information and locating the corpse of the specimen.

Two days before his death, this young black vulture was observed and photographed by two technicians who were checking the chickens born in Boumont

Two days before his death, this young black vulture was observed and photographed by two technicians who were checking the chickens born in Boumont. It was apparently in good shape and their parents were watching them closely from a scots pine.

Coordination of GREFA with groups of Rural Agents specialized in poison and antifurtivism (GEVA) and vertical works (GSMu), as well as with the Department of Territori and Sustainability of the Generalitat of Catalonia and the technical team of the Boumort Reserve, made possible the rapid transfer from the corpse of the black vulture to the Vallcalent Wildlife Center, in Lleida.

In this center managed by the Generalitat of Catalonia, the necropsy from the animal by the veterinary teams of Vallcalent and GREFA, who were able to extract the samples in time for their subsequent analysis.

In fact, the anatomopathological analyzes carried out at Noah’s Path, in Elche, and the toxicological analyzes carried out by the Research Institute on Hunting Resources (IREC-CSIC, UCLM, JCCM), based in Ciudad Real, have confirmed without a doubt the death of this black vulture from diclofenac poisoning.

The black vulture poisoned by diclofenac, photographed alive two days before its death in the nest. / GREFA

Unavoidable preventive measures

The animal was able, during its first flights, feed with remains of livestock dealt with this drug -The GPS transmitter knows that the day before his death he was at a feeding point set up for the black vulture in Boumort- or get intoxicated by the food that their parents provide them when they were in the nest, although it is true that the adult parents were not affected.

Now we know that the risk of black vultures or scavengers of other species dying in Europe from this cause is very real and there may even have been previous cases that have not been detected

Ernesto Álvarez, president of GREFA

“Now we know that the risk of black vultures or scavengers of other species dying in Europe from this cause is very real and there may even have been previous cases that have not been detected,” he says. Ernest Alvarez, president of GREFA and one of the authors of the article.

“Spain, by harboring by far the largest populations of European vultures, has a responsibility towards the conservation of these birds that it can no longer avoid in any way, in view of the results of this revealing study,” says Álvarez.

The study authors consider it necessary to arbitrate the measures required to prevent vultures from feeding on carcasses and remains of cattle treated with diclofenac. In the event that these preventive measures are not carried out with all the guarantees, they recommend a moratorium in the veterinary use of diclofenac and seek alternative non-toxic drugs for these birds.

Fountain: GREFA

Rights: Creative Commons.