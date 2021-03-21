A pure power: tremendous goal from ‘Toro’ Duvan Zapata to Hellas Verona The ‘Toro’ returns to say present with a new goal in Serie A Atalanta Colombia Hellas Verona Seria A

By date 28 of Serie A, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta and commanded by Duvan Zapata as the starter, had to visit Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in the city of Verona, in search of three points that would allow him to move up squares in the leaderboard.

About minute 42 of the first part of the commitment, the Colombian striker appeared to sign Atalanta’s second goal in the commitment, after Malinovskiy’s goal from 12 steps.

After a teammate of his combed the ball, Duvan managed to settle in front of his marker and in a display of physical power he won the mark, he threw the long ball and once in the area, defined crossed before the rival goalkeeper’s exit.