A punk group of girls goes viral for a song against a racist classmate and they sign a record contract

One thing that has become clear in recent years is that Internet virality can be the door to great stories. Or if not ask The Linda Lindas, a punk group made up of four girls who just signed a record deal after a viral performance.

The story, as TMZ collects, is as follows: the group formed by four girls between 10 and 16 years old, “half Asian, half Latina”, he has a song called Racist Sexy Boy (‘racist and sexist boy’).

The subject has a true story behind it: the abuse that the group’s battery received when the coronavirus pandemic broke out: “A boy from my class came up and told me that his father had told him not to approach the Chinese. I told him that I was Chinese and he walked away from me. Eloise (another member of the group) and I wrote this song about that experience, “said the young artist.

The band gave a concert at the Los Angeles Public Library and performed Racist sexist boy). The video of the song went viral on Instagram, where it exceeds three million views, and the musician Tom Morello, a member of the mythical band, among others Rage Against the Machine, shared it on Twitter: “The song of the day,” he wrote.

And this success has led The Linda Lindas to sign a contract with none other than Epitaph Records, a record company that has led the careers of legendary groups such as Green Day, Weezer, Rancid, The Offspring, Pennywise or Bad Religion, among others.